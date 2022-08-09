MFGS, Inc. Gains United States Air Force’s Approval for Their Unified Functional Testing Solution

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MFGS, Inc., the master supplier to the U.S. Government for Micro Focus’ 300+ best-in-class enterprise-grade software products and solutions, announced that after rigorous evaluation, their Unified Functional Test product, UFT One, has been included in the United States Air Force’s (USAF) Evaluated Product List (EPL). The announcement comes after extensive collaboration between MFGS, Inc. and the AF EPL team. As the USAF continues to migrate infrastructure and applications to Cloud One, MFGS, Inc. is working to support these modernization efforts.



For 20 years, USAF Business and Enterprise Systems (BES) programs out of the Maxwell-Gunter Annex have been using the Application Delivery Management suite of tools including the Silk Suite (AF EPL certified), UFT One, LoadRunner, and ALM. These ADM products automate enterprise application functional tests, performance tests, and application test management.

“Since the Silk Suite is scheduled to be sunset by Micro Focus on December 31, 2023, it is imperative the market-leading, flagship ADM products comply with the USAF security requirements. After several iterations of security and operability scans by the USAF, plus remediations by UFT One’s product management team, we have released UFT One 21.x for the USAF,” says Robert Linton, ADM business Consultant at MFGS, Inc.

As a result of this public-private partnership, UFT One is now part of the USAF EPL, having been granted approval for use on the USAF Network (AFNET).

“The scrutiny of the USAF EPL process benefits all clients and creates a more efficient process for other agencies to adopt UFT One, especially those that honor EPL approval reciprocity,” says Steve Roberts, MFGS, Inc. Account Director. “While the USAF EPL version of UFT One 21.x is not generally available for download, it can be requested through MFGS. Inc. account managers.”

More Information

For more information, follow MFGS, Inc. on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About MFGS, Inc.

MFGS, Inc. is the exclusive Master Supplier of Micro Focus’ best-in-class portfolio of enterprise-grade scalable software solutions to the U.S. Government, its partners, and system integrators. MFGS, Inc. is an independent, U.S.-owned and operated company. MFGS, Inc. is customer-centric, government compliant, and purpose built to fulfill, support, and deliver Micro Focus government solutions to the U.S. Federal Government.

For inquiries, please contact:

Steve Roberts

Account Director, DevSecOps

steve.roberts@mfgsinc.com

240-462-5703