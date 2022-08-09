GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 6, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company crowned six new champions, offering our first ever tournament for Gwent, alongside our first team event for Brawlhalla; for the other competitions, we saw players registrations increase on ALL four of them, including a 24% increase for Super Smash Brothers Ultimate!

August will be a great month for GGToor as the Company expands the portfolio of games. In addition to these two new competitions, Brawlhalla and Gwent, the Company plans to offer another two games for the very first time next week- Multiversus, which just recently exploded into the gaming scene and into many player's hearts, alongside Blood Bowl 2, a game that has roots in tabletop miniatures for decades, and in recent years has developed a strong base of competitive players for the online version of this Games Workshop classic.

The newest addition to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links meta -- the anti-synchro deck, Meklords -- dominated this weekend at GGtoor x DLE Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Showdown #32! Many players brought Meklords to counter the synchro-based, Rose Dragon deck that won Showdown #31 two weeks ago. While some of the decks from the previous meta, such as D/D/D, were able to keep up with Rose Dragons in the last Showdown, it seems that they could not deal with both Rose Dragons AND Meklords this time around. These 2 decks absolutely tore up the competition, with the two archetypes EACH representing about 1/3 of the Top 32 cut, and a combined six of the Top eight slots! However, These 2 decks that would reach the finals were neither Rose Dragons nor Meklords; the first was EndS' Galaxy-Eyes, a deck famous for often getting 2nd place in prior metas. The other was Teiko's Phantom Knights, the meta king from the beginning of the year.

These 2 decks gave us an interesting final, due to their almost opposite playstyles. Teiko's Phantom Knights won Game 1 by running Galaxy-Eyes out of resources through a long-game grind. However, EndS' Galaxy-Eyes, with its early-game aggression, out-muscled Phantom Knights Game 2, but not before Teiko revealed EndS' "Shadow-Imprisoning Mirror" tech. Game 3 then progressed similar to Game one, but EndS was prepared for a long-game with his "Shadow-Imprisoning Mirror." However, Teiko also came prepared by siding back in multiple "Mystical Space Typhoon", which he drew at the last minute to destroy the "Shadow-Imprisoning Mirror" and take the win! After a huge series of meta shifts, we somehow had a result that felt like a blast from the past; Galaxy-Eyes taking 2nd place, and Phantom Knights taking home the crown!

This week's Hearthstone event showcased a new meta, with 135 new cards added to the pool. In the swiss rounds the Company saw a newcomer to our series, Kumamon, skillfully go undefeated over seven rounds, entering Top eight as the top seed! His quarterfinals opponent would be no pushover, coming up against vadim007, a returning Top eight contender looking to finally make it all the way - but after a back and forth series, Kumamon was able to take the match 2-1, and continued his undefeated match streak all the way to the Grand Finals! On the other side of the bracket, DarkKnight breezed through his opposition, taking out both TRDMoXuTo and Grandmaster Mighty, setting up a rematch from Round five- DarkKnight’s only loss in Swiss! Kumamon got off to an early 1-0 lead, but in game two he burned Sire Denathrius, one of his key win condition cards after a few unfortunate misplays, and DarkKnight was able to tie up the series. The deciding game in the match featured a Mage vs Shaman matchup, both decks revolving around buffing up their Sire Denathrius to bring their opponent to 0 health in just 1 turn! DarkKnight kept on the pressure, keeping Kumamon busy on the board to keep him from being able to use Mutanus and Brilliant Macaw turn after turn to have several attempts at eating his Denathrius! After an intense game, it finally ended with DarkKnight playing Denathrius to deal 19 damage to Kumamon, and claim both his revenge, and the Championship!

This week’s Super Smash Brothers Ultimate event saw the level of talent climb to an even higher level this week, with every top 16 Qualifier match in the second pool going to the last game last stock! The qualifier match that everyone had their eye on was Shrek vs Crown; These two have known each other a long time and played countless friendlies together, most of which Shrek would typically emerge the victor, so it was a surprise to all (even Crown himself!) when Crown was able to squeak out the win in a last-hit game three! As we moved into the Top 16 itself, the intensity did not falter, with the feature match following Anality and Morsalsa playing an absolute bloodbath of a set that went all the way to game five and ended with Anality winning by the skin of his teeth on his trusty Terry Bogart as he made his way to the Upper Bracket Finals, where he faced off against JaZaR. Anality won the first 2 games with his Kazuya against JaZaRs Dr. Mario, prompting JaZaR to switch over to Lucas, and just barely pull off the reverse sweep against Anality. In the lower bracket Finals we would see Anality again, but this time up against Nalexander, the Ganon main. Nalexander quickly won the set 3-1 with solo Ganondorf, punching his ticket to the Grand Finals to face off against JaZaR. In their last 7 meetings, the record was 6-1 in JaZaRs favor, making Nalexander a heavy underdog - But you wouldn't know it from the set, where he managed to 3-0 sweep JaZaR’ss Dr Mario, forcing the Grand Finals reset! JaZaR once again switched over to his Lucas, and they went back and forth splitting the series 2-2 leading to the final game five, where JaZaR managed to hang on to take the tight 3-2 victory and once again emerge as the victor.

Before delving into the metaverse, it’s important to mention that people can already tune in and watch esports tournaments at GGtoor.com online, and there are plenty of fans that do. Instead, the challenge is capturing the atmosphere, the spirit, the special item drops, the sense of belonging, and the energy of a major Esports event — something that to date can only be done in person. Or can it? What’s not so easy to imagine, is where all the added benefits of attending an in-person Esports event — such as merchandise, player and fan interactions, as well as socializing — come together in the metaverse. However, that’s exactly where blockchain technology can offer the most promise.

Owning a commercial plot of land in GGToorCity within TCG.World offers a multitude of possibilities to business owners, real estate developers, cryptocurrency/NFT projects, and investors from all walks of life. Commercial real estate plots are designed to offer high visibility and in-game traffic due to their prime city locations, and offer vast opportunities for e-commerce, social media, gaming, live streaming, entertainment, education, virtual events, digital marketing, in world real estate development including rentals, advertisements/billboards, resale, and so much more! Due to its immense versatility to owners, commercial properties are extremely scarce and available locations are selling quickly.

