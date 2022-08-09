Jack & June Launches All-New Playhouse, Porch Swing, & Cedar Adirondack Chair

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack & June, a proud member of the Woodplay Playsets family of brands from Escalade Sports, announced its newest releases for 2022 in the outdoor play and leisure lines. The all-new Playhouse, Porch Swing, and Cedar Adirondack Chair provide more opportunities for families to enjoy the outdoors.

Since 2018, Jack & June has quickly become the backyard favorite, thanks to its wide range of easy-to-use, do-it-yourself play solutions that can be installed in any backyard. Its newest launch of the Playhouse, Porch Swing, and the cedar Adirondack Chair is another example of the company's dedication to promoting active, outdoor play that is critical for young children enhancing their development of motor skills as well as social and problem-solving abilities.

"In addition to stimulating children's imaginations and providing entertainment in any yard or home, at Jack & June, we are committed to expanding this line so that more kids and families as a whole can enjoy the outdoors and develop a healthy lifestyle," says Lucas Woodford, associate product manager at Escalade Sports.

Featuring the popular farmhouse style, the all-new Playhouse stimulates children's imaginations, encouraging creativity as they explore, while providing critical developmental benefits that help them reach cognitive, physical, and emotional milestones. The brand-new Porch Swing is perfect for spending time outdoors with friends and family, whether you're a kid or a grown-up. This Porch Swing is crafted from premium redwood and stained in a modern gray tone to provide a smooth finish without harmful chemicals. With the Jack & June Adirondack Chair, you'll be able to relax in style. The Chair's ergonomic structure ensures comfort and relaxation, while a lighter textured finish makes it mix with a variety of conditions and environments, making it perfect for patios, decks, backyards, gardens, and more.

