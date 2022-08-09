Neosensory Launches New Hearing Loss Solution, Outperforming Hearing Aids

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neosensory , a technology company designing breakthrough solutions for hearing health, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest solution: a wristband for people with hearing loss to experience speech without hearing aids or invasive surgery. Clarify is a ground-breaking wristband and the first alternative to hearing aids and sound amplifiers on the market in a generation.



Hearing loss affects 15% of American adults , and Clarify is a new healthtech wearable that works out of the box with no custom fitting required to help improve hearing for people with high-frequency hearing loss – which is trouble hearing high-pitched sounds like birds chirping, children’s voices and basic phonemes in the English language.

The Clarify wristband listens for high-frequency parts of speech and vibrates in different ways to indicate different sounds. The vibrations are interpreted by users who, with practice, build an understanding of how to combine the signals from the ear and the wrist. This process begins immediately within the user’s brain, and in a matter of weeks, a new sense is born.

Clarify user John Haecker, who suffered hearing loss during his military service, described the results as “like the difference between seeing in black and white and seeing in color.” After sparking interest in the medical community, the wristband will be the focus of two upcoming large independent studies taking place this fall.

What’s more, Clarify can be used on its own or in conjunction with hearing aids or any other hearing assistive technology — and unlike hearing aids and invasive surgeries (e.g., cochlear implants) that can cost several thousands of dollars, the wristband costs $999. Clarify’s creators have made it a point to offer financing options as well.

“With the Clarify wristband, we’ve married the latest neuroscience with cutting-edge machine learning to build a sleek, almost-invisible technology that is changing the way people can perceive speech,” said David Eagleman, Neosensory’s CEO. “After testing for a year, the results have been tremendous and users describe Clarify as an essential part of their lives, like a pair of eyeglasses. There’s no special training needed — the wristband empowers users to enjoy conversations with friends again, listen to podcasts, go to movies and so much more.”

The prevalence of hearing loss is twice as common as diabetes or cancer . Hearing loss can affect anyone but it is most common among older adults — and men are almost twice as likely as women to have hearing loss as adults. Left untreated, hearing loss can impact many facets of life from physical health to mental well-being to professional and personal relationships.

Clarify is the latest healthtech breakthrough to come from Neosensory, a California-based company known for developing products that use neuroscience and wearables to assist people with hearing loss or tinnitus. While Clarify helps people with hearing loss, the company’s other solution, Duo , alleviates tinnitus (constant ringing in the ears) in just 10 minutes a day. 87% of Duo users report statistically significant improvements in their tinnitus symptoms after eight weeks of training. All Clarify users can access the Duo program for free.