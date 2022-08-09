Global Antimicrobial Furniture Market to Reach USD 6.78 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global antimicrobial furniture market generated USD 3.50 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 6.78 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030. The research provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends along with top segments and key market players. These insights are helpful in devising strategies to achieve sustainable growth and gain a strong foothold in the global market.

Occupying a thorough analysis in 383 pages along with 485 pages and 246 figures, this report aims to offer a valuable guidance to market players, investors, stakeholders, and startups to take necessary decisions for the future. The report offers the Covid-19 analysis and its impact on the antimicrobial furniture market size.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 3.50 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 6.78 Billion CAGR 7.6% No. of Pages 383 Tables 485 Figures 246 Segments covered Surface Material, Sales Channel, Buyer Type, End Use Verticals, and Region. Drivers Surge in adoption to prevent healthcare associated infections in hospitals Increase in usage to ensure safety of employees in office environment Opportunities Technological advancements in antimicrobial coatings for furniture products Surged demand in Asia-Pacific countries

The report provides a detailed analysis of driving factors, restraining factors, and opportunities of the global antimicrobial furniture market. This analysis is helpful in tapping on driving factors and opportunities to raise the stakes in the market. Surge in adoption to prevent healthcare associated infections in hospitals, ensure safety of employees in office environment, and reduce the rate of infection in shopping malls drives the market growth. However, increase in toxicity and its fatal effects on human and aquatic lives restrain the market growth.

Highlighting the opportunities that assist in improving the global antimicrobial furniture market share for market players in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the Consumer Goods category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Technological advancements in antimicrobial coatings for furniture products and surged demand in Asia-Pacific countries present opportunities in the coming years.”

The research offers a detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the global antimicrobial furniture market. These segments are analyzed in terms of surface material, sales channel, buyer type, end use verticals, and region. Based on surface material, the research sub-segments the market into copper, titanium, silver, and others. By buyer type, the report bifurcates the market into individual and institutional. Based on end use verticals, the report further classifies the market into medical & healthcare, corporate institutes, educational institutes, household, malls & shopping stores, and others. On the basis of sales channel, the research divides the market into e-commerce, hypermarket, supermarket, specialty stores, and others.

Based on region, the report further segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The report outlines that North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption in offices and educational institutes for preventing infection against bacteria and viruses. However, Europe is projected to rise steadily during the forecast period in terms of growth rate, owing to increase in adoption in the residential sector and quick service restaurants.

The report analyzes each region and its countries based on segments and sub-segments given above. This analysis is valuable in determining segments and regions that have huge potential in the market.

The research provides an extensive analysis of leading market players operating in the global antimicrobial furniture market. Market players analyzed in the report include Ashley Furniture Industries, Herman Miller, Inc., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co., Ltd., The Home Depot, Inc., HNI Corporation, Kohler CO., Inter IKEA Group, Okamura Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Inc., and Steelcase. They implemented various strategies and the report highlights their strategies and developments.

