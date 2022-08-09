$604+ Billion Global Car Accessories Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 6.4% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for passenger car accessories enables enterprises operating in the automotive accessories market to realize their full potential. Automobile accessories pique the interest of the majority of people due to continuous product updates and new automotive attachment functions. The modern automobile accessories also provide the car with a stylish appearance and increased comfort.

The Global Car Accessories Market revenue stood at a value USD 416.4 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecasted to reach USD 604.1 Billion by 2028; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Car Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), by Type (Interior Car Accessories, Exterior Car Accessories), by Product Type (Batteries, Car Mats, Carriers, Dash Kits), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), by Distribution Channel (OES (Original Equipment Supplier), E-Retailer, Single Retailer, Multi-Brand Retailer), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Car Accessories market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% during the forecast period.

The Car Accessories market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 416.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 604.1 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Car Accessories market.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Growing Automotive Infrastructure and Manufacturing

In terms of global GDP contribution, the automotive industry is considerable. According to the World Association of Car Manufacturers (OICA), the automotive sector contributed 3.65% of global GDP in 2017. In terms of employment, the automotive industry has a lot to offer. For example, in 2020, the automobile industry will have contributed 3% to the US gross domestic product (GDP) and employed over 4.1 million people across the country. The growth of the automobile sector is directly proportional to the development of the car accessory market. As a result, global demand for personal vehicles is expected to enhance the automotive accessories industry. The need for automotive accessories is anticipated to grow as consumers' preferences for comfortable transportation increase. Consumers' desire for a fun, luxurious driving experience is growing, as is their willingness to pay more.

Increasing Competition among Vehicle Manufacturers

Due to rising competition among vehicle manufacturers, automakers are likely to provide a variety of car accessories to attract a more significant number of customers and obtain a competitive advantage over their competitors. As a result, the automobile accessories market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Europe, Russia, Japan, Brazil, India, and China had an increase in new passenger vehicle registrations, while the United States saw a dramatic drop. In July 2017, the United States was the only major car market in the world to see a 7% drop in light vehicle sales. The Indian and Russian automobile markets grew significantly, with double-digit growth, while Brazil's recovery continued but at a slower pace. For the seventh month in a row, new passenger registrations in Japan grew. Furthermore, while car sales were higher in Europe and China, they were lower in the United Kingdom for the fourth month in a row. As a result, the expansion of the automotive accessories market is fueled by the general increase in passenger car registrations.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Car Accessories Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the car accessories market. This dominance is attributed to increased production and sales of passenger automobiles in China, South Korea, and India. Furthermore, China is a major producer of aftermarket products like car accessories, which are accessible at lower prices. Additionally, various Asian Pacific countries have a well-established supply chain network that caters to the automotive aftermarket.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Car Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), by Type (Interior Car Accessories, Exterior Car Accessories), by Product Type (Batteries, Car Mats, Carriers, Dash Kits), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), by Distribution Channel (OES (Original Equipment Supplier), E-Retailer, Single Retailer, Multi-Brand Retailer), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in the Car Accessories Market:

AG Roush Performance

Classic Soft Trim

Cover Craft Industries LLC

JCA Fleet Services

Lloyd Mats

Pecca Group Berhad

Robert Bosch GmbH

Star Automotive Accessories

U.S. Auto Parts Network



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Car Accessories Market?

How will the Car Accessories Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Car Accessories Market?

What is the Car Accessories market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Car Accessories Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Car Accessories Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Vehicle Type



• Passenger Vehicles



• Commercial Vehicles



• Type



• Interior Car Accessories



• Exterior Car Accessories



• Product Type



• Batteries



• Car Mats



• Carriers



• Dash Kits



• Electronic Accessories



• Fenders



• Frames & Fittings



• Guard Rails



• Infotainments



• Lighting



• Rims



• Others



• Sales Channel



• OEM



• Aftermarket



• Distribution Channel



• OES (Original Equipment Supplier)



• E-Retailer



• Single Retailer



• Multi-Brand Retailer



• Others



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • AG Roush Performance



• Classic Soft Trim



• Cover Craft Industries LLC



• JCA Fleet Services



• Lloyd Mats



• Pecca Group Berhad



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Star Automotive Accessories



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

