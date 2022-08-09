ThriftBooks® Partners with The Children’s Place to Donate 20,000 Books for the 2022 Back to School Season

Seattle, WA, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC, the world’s largest online independent used book seller, today announced that it has teamed up with The Children’s Place (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America, for its Back-to-School 2022 Campaign. ThriftBooks will provide over 20,000 books to 10 public learning centers revitalized by The Children’s Place, located in libraries and community centers in deserving neighborhoods across the country.

The program kicked off this week with the opening of the newly refurbished learning center at the Thomas Jefferson Recreation Center in Harlem, New York, with ThriftBooks donating 2,500 books to the center’s reinvigorated library. The book donation spans a range of genres and languages, including books in both English and Spanish, to ensure all children in the neighborhood can reap the benefits of this new community space. ThriftBooks will continue to replenish the learning center’s library on an ongoing basis through December 2023, allowing children in the community to further discover new titles and authors and to provide new opportunities to aid in their reading and educational journeys.

“ThriftBooks is committed to giving back, especially to our youngest readers,” said Ken Goldstein, Chairman and CEO of ThriftBooks. “We are beyond excited to partner with The Children’s Place to help further enrich the lives of children through the power of books. Through these new learning centers, we hope to help raise the next generation of book lovers and impact the lives of children throughout the country.”

ThriftBooks will also work with The Children’s Place to donate books to an additional nine learning centers across the country as The Children’s Place scales the program to deserving communities nationwide. Through this partnership, ThriftBooks will provide over 20,000 books to The Children’s Place learning centers, and ThriftBooks will continue to work with the learning centers to restock each location through December 2023 to continue empowering children through reading and ongoing education.

"The Children's Place is committed to giving back, and moreover, we understand the importance of access to education and supporting key moments that will shape children's lives," said Maegan Markee, Senior Vice President of Marketing of The Children's Place, Inc. "We couldn't be more excited to work with our partners to give back to our future leaders of tomorrow."

To learn more about ThriftBooks or shop our assortment of used and new books, please visit ThriftBooks.com, and to keep up with ThriftBooks’ latest updates, follow the company on Instagram at @thriftbooks and Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 225 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2021 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award four years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 1 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell, fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place”, “Gymboree” and “Sugar & Jade” brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com and www.sugarandjade.com and, as of April 30, 2022, the Company had 665 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company’s six international franchise partners had 212 international points of distribution in 16 countries.