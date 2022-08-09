Aware’s Focus on Growth Brings SaaS Industry Veteran to Executive Team

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. , (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, today announced that Craig Herman has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). At a time of transformation for Aware, Herman will advance the company’s overall go-to-market optimization and expansion efforts to capitalize on the $12.9B multi-factor authentication market as interest in Aware’s authentication offerings grows.



“Aware has been pioneering new developments in biometrics for decades, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team,” said Herman. “The company is now leading the way in adaptive authentication, and I look forward to leveraging my own decades of experience accelerating revenue across various industries as we promote adoption and maximize our impact.”

In this role, Herman will spearhead revenue-generating efforts, including top line and recurring revenue growth, and expansion of channel, partnership and customer success programs.

Herman brings more than 20 years of proven experience driving revenue for commercial software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings around the world at companies such as 3Play Media, 360insights.com, Localytics and Salesforce. He has a demonstrated track record of transforming sales efforts and driving growth through leverageable processes, customer intimacy and building for operational scale. His track record also includes acquiring new enterprise logos, reducing overall sales cycle times and opening new markets.

“We look forward to leveraging Craig’s extensive experience as we seek to drive repeatable revenue growth,” added Bob Eckel, Aware’s president and chief executive officer. “Bringing on a CRO is crucial to Aware’s strategic growth plans, and we are confident that Craig will help lead our sales organization with proactive strategies to bring Aware forward as a global leader in authentication.”



