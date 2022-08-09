Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 1,130 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aerospace parts manufacturing industry is growing at an impeccable rate with the rise in the passenger count who are travelling by flight. Apart from this, commercial and freight aircraft also have seen immense growth in the post-pandemic era.







Growing Emerging Economies with Increase in Per-Capita Income Driving Demand for New-Age Aircraft

With emerging economies like India, China, and European countries, frequent flyers have increased. It may be for business or a personal purpose, but the fact is that the passenger count has increased. Along with this, the per-capita income in such countries has risen to the highest level considering their past income, so people are now traveling by flights more than any other travel means, even for domestic travel purposes.

Due to this, there has been a sudden load on the aviation industry to manage such a huge crowd and offer them the best in class services. To cater to these needs, the aviation industry is continuously developing new designs and large-sized aircraft, which opens a wide window of opportunities for the aerospace parts manufacturing market. This is why many manufacturers, OEMs, Tier-1&2 companies are stepping into the aerospace parts manufacturing market to gain maximum profits and have a significant revenue generation through this.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1130 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Product and Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Jamco Corporation ,Intrex Aerospace ,Rolls Royce Plc ,CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company ,Safran Group ,Woodward Inc Key Market Opportunities Growth in the Emerging Economies with Increase in Per-Capita Income Offering Growth Opportunities for Market Growth Key Market Drivers Increase in the Rate of Aircraft Fleet Replacement Driving Market Growth



Key Market Drivers Increase in the Rate of Aircraft Fleet Replacement Driving Market Growth

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market

There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic had a drastic effect on every industrial segment out there, and the aerospace industry is not so different from it. The aviation industry has faced a different challenge in its history which was the travel restrictions imposed all over the world. With the preventive measures, people were forced to stay in and not allowed to travel outside their homes. This led the aviation industry to grasp huge losses as there was no revenue generation option as all the passengers and commercial flights were on the standby mode.

The entire aerospace parts manufacturing market came to a sudden halt with no production demand as the aircraft was stationed at a place and no passengers at all. International flights were completely banned to prevent the spread of the disease, which led the global aviation industry to fall back to the lowest figures in its history. The entire revenue generation model of the aviation industry was stopped and made to carry huge debts for the majority of the airlines operating around the world.





Key Highlights

The global aerospace parts manufacturing market was valued at USD 754 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at USD 1130 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5%.

was valued at USD 754 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at USD 1130 billion by 2030 at a The global aerospace parts manufacturing market is driving the aviation industry’s growth with an estimated growth of about 5% over the forecast period.

is driving the aviation industry’s growth with an estimated growth of about 5% over the forecast period. By type, the aircraft manufacturing segment dominates the market with an estimated revenue generation of USD 602 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4%.

the aircraft manufacturing segment dominates the market with an estimated revenue generation of USD 602 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4%. North America proves to be the high-performing region in terms of revenue generation for the aerospace parts manufacturing market with an estimated figure of USD 522 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3%.





List of Key Players

Jamco Corporation

Intrex Aerospace

Rolls Royce plc

CAMAR Aircraft parts company

Safran group

Woodward Inc





Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Segmentation

By Product

Engines

Aircraft Manufacturing

Insulation Components Manufacturing

By Type

Commercial Aircraft

Business Aircraft

Military Aircraft

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Market News

In April 2021 , the Jamco corporation with collaboration with ANA installed worlds first hands free lavatory doors in the aircraft, which was named as project Blue Sky Vol.5.

, the Jamco corporation with collaboration with ANA installed worlds first hands free lavatory doors in the aircraft, which was named as project Blue Sky Vol.5. In December 2021 , Intrex Aerospace partenered with Eaton and UTC Aerospace, developing new business strategy to withhold the aerospace parts market.

, Intrex Aerospace partenered with Eaton and UTC Aerospace, developing new business strategy to withhold the aerospace parts market. April 2022 saw the biggest collaboration of the global industry, with Infosys and Rolls Royce collaborating to launch Aerospace engineering and digital innovation center in India.





News Media

Increased Spending on Aerospace, Defense, and Protection Sectors to Drive Growth Of Aramid Fiber Market

3D Printing to Boost Plastic Consumption in Aircraft Manufacturing







Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Flight Simulator Market: Information by Type (Flight Training Devices), Flight Type (Fixed Wing, Unmanned Aircraft), Application (Military, Commercial), and Region — Forecast till 2026

Aerospace Plastics Market: Information by Polymer Type (PMMA, PPS), Aircraft Type (Commercial and Rotary Aircraft), Application (Composition, Satellites), and Region —Forecast till 2029

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market: Information by Aircraft Division (Engine, Interior), Service (Technical Training), Type (Large Aircraft) and Region — Forecast Till 2029





