Ferroglobe Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for August 16, 2022

LONDON, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will issue second quarter financial results after the close of the market on Monday, August 15, 2022 and will host the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8:30am Eastern Daylight Time.



Please note that the access format for the call has changed.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIff8f07e860f54efe8cf0e341348f49d0

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rvdq3dxw

