ATP Flight School and Wheels Up Announce Hiring Partnership and Accelerated Pathway for Graduates

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP Flight School has formed a hiring partnership with Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP), the leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the United States, offering ATP graduates a streamlined pathway to First Officer positions and long-term careers in aviation. Amid the growing demand for commercial pilots, the partnership allows Wheels Up to recruit from ATP's student and instructor group of 2,400 pilots while providing ATP graduates with expanded opportunities for professional development and progression.

Under the partnership, eligible ATP flight instructors can interview with Wheels Up at 1,000 hours total time. Successful applicants receive a conditional job offer while continuing to build flight experience. Upon reaching 1,200 hours of flight time, instructors transition from ATP to Wheels Up as King Air 350, Citation CJ3, or Beechjet 400 First Officers.

"With demand for professional pilots at peak levels, ATP is committed and excited to work with our airline and corporate aviation partners to develop scalable pilot hiring solutions," said Michael Arnold, Director of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "We're proud to partner with Wheels Up and bring this opportunity to our graduates, providing them with yet another accelerated pathway to quickly establish their career at a leading carrier."

"ATP is a fantastic flight school with world-class instructors and a fast-paced program that allowed me to seamlessly transition to flying for one of the largest private aviation companies in the world," said Gui Canto, Captain, Wheels Up. "At Wheels Up, I've been able to gain significant experience beyond the flight deck - and most importantly - continue to develop my skills and further my career at a great company."

Students in ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program receive the certification and resources they need to become a professional pilot at a fixed cost and on an accelerated timeline. As the nation's largest provider of commercial pilot training, ATP has placed over 1,250 pilots with airlines and corporate operators in the last 12 months.

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For over 35 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training and supplying pilots to airlines. atpflightschool.com

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is the leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter and aircraft management services — as well as unique commercial travel benefits — through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. The Wheels Up Services brands also offer freight, safety & security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect flyers to private aircraft — and one another — and deliver exceptional, personalized experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its growing base of 12,000+ members and customers to a network of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly. Wheels Up is committed to aligning with philanthropic organizations that matter most to our company, members, customers, families and friends. Through the Wheels Up Cares program, a Wheels Up Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft is custom-designed to represent the established cause and is a flying symbol of each charity's mission. Headquartered in New York City, Wheels Up has office locations in 25 cities and towns across three continents and a workforce of nearly 2,700 employees.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks, product names, company names, logos, and brands used or mentioned herein are property of their respective owners in the United States and other countries.

