Governor Appoints Dr. Jeffrey Schultz to Serve on Georgia’s Board of Dentistry

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) congratulates its surgeon partner Jeffrey D. Schultz, DDS, MMS, on his recent appointment by Governor Brian P. Kemp to serve on the Georgia Board of Dentistry.



Dr. Schultz and four others were named to the board to fill seats created by the enactment of House Bill 1219 (Act 840), which was signed into law in May 2022 and went into effect in July 2022. Effective immediately, the new board members will serve a term that expires July 1, 2027. The board now consists of 16 members.

The Georgia Board of Dentistry is responsible for regulating dental and dental hygiene licenses and ensuring that each candidate has an acceptable amount of education, training and personal character to safely practice in Georgia. In addition, the board sets and defines safety standards and identifies and sanctions those who fall short.

“It is an honor to be recognized and asked to accept an appointment to the Georgia Board of Dentistry,” said Dr. Schultz. “It’s also crucial for our particular specialty to have representation on state boards of dentistry and unfortunately, not every state does. In Georgia, we now have two, myself and Dr. Glenn Maron of Atlanta, who also is a USOSM surgeon partner. Having this kind of representation is vital for the dental industry as a whole, as well as for the patients we advocate for. It also means that we can stay apprised of what is legislatively being discussed and help ensure that the right kind of processes are in place to continue providing the citizens of Georgia with the dental care they deserve.”

“One of my areas of interest is in the field of anesthesia,” continued Dr. Schultz. “So one of my goals is assisting our dentists, surgeons and their staffs to keep up-to-date on the rapidly changing dental anesthesia environment, especially as it pertains to patient safety. It is vital work, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Dr. Schultz is a practicing oral surgeon with South Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, a USOSM partner practice with locations in Newnan, Peachtree City, and Fayetteville. All of which are in the greater Atlanta area. Dr. Schultz has been in private practice since 1996 and was an associate professor of surgery at the Emory University School of Medicine from 1999 to 2020. He also is a diplomat of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology, as well as a member and past president of the Georgia Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

In addition, Dr. Schultz is a fellow of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, the International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS), where he has served in a number of important roles. He currently represents Georgia in the AAOMS House of Delegates. Additionally, he is a member of the American Dental Association, the Georgia Dental Association, the Southeastern Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the national dental honor society. He is on staff at Piedmont Newnan Hospital, Grady Memorial Hospital and the CHOA hospitals.

Dr. Schultz earned his undergraduate degree from Washington & Jefferson College and his master’s and dental degrees from Emory University. He also completed his residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery through Emory University and its affiliated hospitals.

“Dr. Schultz is an exceptional oral surgeon and strong industry leader, who is well-known and highly respected for his experience, wisdom, dedication to clinical excellence and compassion for patients. In addition, he is one of the industry’s leading experts on anesthesia use for OMS,” said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. “It is a tremendous honor and responsibility to be named to a state board of dentistry and we’re excited to congratulate Dr. Schultz for this significant achievement.”

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 19 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Massachusetts. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.

Contact:

Lyle Rountree

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

214-289-3799

Lyle.Rountree@usosm.com