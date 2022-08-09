X-Team: Remote Culture Provides Stability Amidst Tech Layoffs

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After some of the strongest years on record for the technology sector, layoffs are here. Increased demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic caused many businesses to scale quickly. Now, as economic and political instability shake the market, many of those same businesses are downsizing again in a bid to stay afloat.

The immediate impact of this has been staggering. More than 55,000 technology professionals have found themselves searching for work in a downturned market. Job security has become a major concern for those who remain employed, and workforces around the world continue to bear the brunt of financial cutbacks.

However, for talent-on-demand development agency X-Team, a globalized, human-centric approach has stood the test of time, allowing the business to maintain momentum as they navigate a rocky economic climate.

X-Team has spent more than a decade rewriting the nomad developer lifestyle. They have created a future where developers are able to enjoy the stable supply of work that typically comes with a full-time job with bonus freedom, flexibility, and autonomy.

This business model allows developers the opportunity to take control of their lives, confidently building a family, traveling the world, or doing whatever they please without having to worry about having enough work. This confidence is made possible because X-Team exclusively works with long-term partners. Payments are guaranteed for their community members throughout the duration of their partner work.

Biz Stone, Twitter's co-founder, confirmed the power of their approach when he said "These guys are from the future." Twitter was one of X-Team's earliest partners, looking for front-end developers to bring its vision to life.

This flexibility has led to impressive retention rates: 98% of X-Teamers continue working with the business after their first engagement; and a number of community members have been active for more than 10 years—a particularly rare feat in the development space.

Founder Dave Rosen described how the business continues to inform their success:

"We created X-Team with a vision for a new kind of workplace, where the barriers between us are broken down and people feel empowered, regardless of their location or background. That drive to create something better never dwindled, and we now have a community of 800+ technology professionals in more than 50 countries, working together to deliver outstanding results for our partners."

The success of this novel approach to engagement is cemented by an unparalleled approach to company culture, managed though a number of internal initiatives specifically designed to keep their community engaged and energized:

Unleash+ Membership: A $2,500 per year fund X-Teamers can use toward activities, learning opportunities, and equipment to help them stay happy and healthy. In 2022, an additional $500 bonus was also added for mental health support.

A $2,500 per year fund X-Teamers can use toward activities, learning opportunities, and equipment to help them stay happy and healthy. In 2022, an additional $500 bonus was also added for mental health support. Bounties: Micro-challenges used to inspire and energize the community through Slack. Completion gains X-Teamers access to an exclusive store of company merchandise.

Micro-challenges used to inspire and energize the community through Slack. Completion gains X-Teamers access to an exclusive store of company merchandise. Seasons: Annual experiences with a variety of new events, apparel, live streams, charity drives, and more.

Annual experiences with a variety of new events, apparel, live streams, charity drives, and more. Outposts: Semi-funded in-person meetups where X-Teamers come together to co-work, co-live, and explore together somewhere in the world.

CEO Ryan Chartrand said the following:

"Our internal initiatives are all about creating an inclusive and energizing space for X-Teamers to thrive. With interactive events that take our community on epic adventures and budgets to help them discover new passions, we're proud to support our people's growth personally and professionally."

Continued client success, a refreshing approach to engagement, and a host of community initiatives mean that the X-Team community continues to grow, unaffected by the turbulence that is currently rocking traditional team augmentation and development houses.

X-Teamers work with the biggest household names, tackle unique challenges daily, and are part of a robust culture that spans the globe. If you're looking to join a new team where your work can make a difference, get in touch.

###

About X-Team

X-teams range from 1-100+ engineers from 50+ countries, and are filled with people who take ownership, have a long-term mindset, are passionately curious, and have unstoppable forward-moving energy that drives them.

X-Team is owned by X-Company, which also owns other development-related companies like SME-focused XFive and the enterprise WordPress agency, XWP.

For more information about how X-Team is unlocking technology teams across the world with supported and empowered digital talent, visit https://x-team.com, or follow them on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest news.

For further comments or an interview with a representative from X-Team, please contact:

Breauna Kading

Head of Partner Relations, X-Team

breauna@x-team.com

Related Images











Image 1: X-Team Imagery of Inclusion in Technology





decorative image featuring the X-Team logo and a celebrating woman of color in a whimsical technology space.

















Image 2: X-Teamer enjoying the office view





Traveling is a part of the culture at X-Team, here is an engineer on a mountaintop.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment