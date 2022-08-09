Seno Medical Launches its Scans Across America Mobile Bus Tour for Hands-on Demonstrations Throughout the USA of the Imagio® Breast Imaging System

San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seno Medical will bring its category-defining Imagio® Breast Imaging System to the doorsteps of clinicians and healthcare providers throughout the US with the launch of its unique Scans Across America hands-on experience tour starting in August (www.experienceimagio.com/tour/). Recently honored with a Gold Edison award as well as a Gold Medical Design Excellence Award for its medical innovation, Seno’s groundbreaking diagnostic breast cancer imaging system helps physicians differentiate between benign and malignant breast lesions using non-invasive opto-acoustic/ultrasound (OA/US) technology to provide information on breast lesions in real time, helping providers to characterize masses that may — or may not — require more invasive diagnostic evaluation.

Breast biopsy procedures, caused by false-positive diagnostic assessments, cost the US healthcare system more than $2 billion per year.[i] Seno’s Imagio® technology could significantly reduce those costs with its patient-centric OA/US innovation.

Seno’s OA/US system combines laser optics and grayscale ultrasound to provide fused functional, morphological, and anatomical breast imaging. The opto-acoustic images provide a unique blood map in and around breast masses, while the ultrasound provides a traditional anatomical image. Through the appearance or absence of two hallmark indicators of cancer — angiogenesis and hypoxia — Seno Medical has shown that the Imagio® OA/US Breast Imaging System will be a more effective tool to help radiologists confirm or rule out malignancy compared with traditional diagnostic imaging modalities. And it does this without exposing patients to potentially harmful ionizing radiation (x-rays) or contrast agents. In addition to the novel imaging provided by the Imagio® System, Seno includes an artificial intelligence (AI) decision-support tool (SenoGram®) to aid physicians in interpreting the new images. This AI tool, along with training and certification, helps radiologists transition from ultrasound alone to OA/US imaging to assign the likelihood of malignancy more precisely.

The system is indicated for use by trained and qualified healthcare providers to evaluate palpable and non-palpable breast abnormalities in adult patients who are referred for diagnostic imaging breast work-up following clinical presentation or other imaging examinations such as screening mammography.

The Imagio® OA/US Road Show - Scans Across America tour will feature continued stops across the country throughout 2022. To request a tour stop or to find out more, please visit www.experienceimagio.com/tour/.

Seno Medical Instruments, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based medical imaging company committed to developing and commercializing a new modality in cancer diagnosis: opto-acoustic imaging. Originally approved by the US FDA in January 2021 with a Supplemental PMA Approval for its latest device in June 2022, Seno Medical’s Imagio® Breast Imaging System fuses opto-acoustic technology with ultrasound (OA/US) to generate real-time functional and anatomical images of the breast. To learn more about Seno Medical’s OA/US imaging technology and applications, visit www.SenoMedical.com.

[i] Vlahiotis A, Griffin B, Stavros AT, Margolis J. Analysis of utilization patterns and associated costs of the breast imaging and diagnostic procedures after screening mammography. Clinicoeconomics Outcomes Res 2018;10:157-167.

