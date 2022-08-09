MICLEDI Introduces New Family of MicroLED Devices with Integrated Micro-lenses

LEUVEN, Belgium, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICLEDI Microdisplays, a leading developer of microLED displays for Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, announced today the industry’s first microLED devices with integrated micro-lenses for pixel level beam shaping, manufactured in the company’s proprietary 300mm manufacturing flow.



The new family of microLED devices enables multiple benefits for waveguide-based AR glasses, including:

Improved power efficiency – by focusing light within the targeted waveguide cone

– by focusing light within the targeted waveguide cone Optimal waveguide in-coupling – offering additional flexibility for AR system integration and image quality improvements via controllable compensation of color dispersion

– offering additional flexibility for AR system integration and image quality improvements via controllable compensation of color dispersion Pixel scaling to sub-3.0-micron pitch – with highly reproducible beam shape performance



Samples and test kits of blue and green microLED arrays, plus blue arrays with micro-lenses have been delivered to customers this summer with red microLEDs coming in Q422. Available for both microLED device evaluation and for display integration with waveguides, customers will see FHD display blocks and a variety of other microLED structures with mesa sizes down to 0.5 microns, and with micro-lens reference designs by MICLEDI.

According to Sean Lord, CEO of MICLEDI Microdisplays, “We are tremendously excited to reach this milestone with customer-quality samples of each of our RGB arrays. Customers have been clamoring for these enhanced devices. With micro-lenses, we are pleased to point out that one of the hottest demands from the field, microLED wall-plug-efficiency at ‘AR’ pitch, will be at best-in-class levels. In parallel, we are working on our first RGB modules and exploring approaches for polychromatic RGB integration.”

MICLEDI also pioneered the development of a modeling platform for micro-lens customization. The platform will be available for AR customers to evaluate the new technology in simulations and to design their own micro-lenses for specific waveguide configurations. Those can then be prototyped using MICLEDI’s manufacturing capabilities.

“Integration of the micro-lenses in a tightly pitched microLED device is a highlight of MICLEDI’s unique manufacturing capabilities using 300mm wafer fab equipment. High-quality beam shaping requires extreme precision and nanometer scale overlay accuracy that can only be met in a 300mm wafer fab,” said Dr. Soeren Steudel, co-founder and CTO of MICLEDI Microdisplays.

Later this month, MICLEDI will be at the SPIE Optics + Photonics conference in San Diego. Stop by table # 551.

About MICLEDI Microdisplays

MICLEDI Microdisplays is a fabless developer of microLED display modules for the augmented reality (AR) market. The company was spun-out from IMEC, a highly respected Belgian R&D center, in 2019. MICLEDI’s technology is based on an innovative combination of III/V materials processing, 3D integration and 300mm silicon-based processing combined with a proprietary ASIC to provide a self-contained, compact monolithic AR display with high image quality and power efficiency. For more information, visit www.micledi.com.

