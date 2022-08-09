EuropeActive’s CEO and President to Present Keynote Address at Questex’s Sibec Europe-UK

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sibec Europe-UK, Europe’s leading hosted buyer event for the fitness industry, today announces EuropeActive, Sibec Europe’s association partner, will present the keynote address. EuropeActive CEO Andreas Paulsen and EuropeActive President, and CEO of Myzone, David Stalker will present “Moving Forward Together – Europe Active’s Strategic Vision Thru 2025.” The event takes place September 27-30 at the Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal.



Paulsen will demonstrate how the fitness sector can be a solution to public health challenges, digital and tech, and innovate for growth in the future. And Stalker will address EuropeActive’s Sectoral Manifesto and its four pillars: Health, Digital, Community & Standards as the broad vision for the sector towards 2025 and beyond.

Sibec Europe-UK brings together Europe and the UK’s major operators from the private, local authority and trust markets in health, fitness, and leisure to meet with key leading global suppliers to participate in a series of one-on-one meetings and education, over two dedicated business days and is the longest running hosted buyer event in the fitness industry.

Throughout the event, suppliers meet club and fitness facility owners and operators during meals and other planned networking activities. This fosters communication and cross-sharing of ideas, best practices, and future business relationships.



For more information on Sibec Europe-UK, visit https://www.sibeceu.com. Limited supplier slots are still available – apply here.

