New Data From InnoLead and KPMG US Shows Growing Interest in Web3 and the Metaverse From Global 1000 Companies

BOSTON, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoLead, a research and events company focused on helping changemakers in large organizations, has released a new report with KPMG US, "Shaping Your Strategy for Web3 and the Metaverse." The report explores the ways that Global 1000 companies are identifying, testing, and deploying technologies such as NFTs, blockchain, and digitally immersive environments.

Key findings from the report include:

While many individuals and teams have created clear definitions of Web3 and the metaverse, fewer than one-third of organizations can claim to have broadly communicated and accepted definitions of the technologies.

45 percent of respondents say that competitors' moves related to these — and other — new technologies have a significant influence on their decision-making, as they don't want to be seen as "falling behind" by consumers and peers.

Fewer than four percent of respondents don't expect to use Web3 or metaverse technologies in their businesses.

The industries furthest ahead in actually rolling out metaverse and Web3 technologies include healthcare, professional services, energy/utilities, and engineering/construction.

The survey also identified key challenges surrounding the implementation of these emerging technologies for large companies, including identifying early use cases; security, compliance, and regulatory issues; employee skill sets and capabilities; and choosing the right vendors and platforms.

"What was most striking to us in conducting this research was how much energy and how many resources are being devoted, across many industries, to understanding the implications that the metaverse and Web3 will have — and setting up early tests," said Scott Kirsner, CEO and Co-Founder of InnoLead.

"We are seeing that clients are still at the very beginning of their metaverse journeys, and this report validates that view. While many are still grappling with defining the metaverse, others are shaping their agenda," said Cliff Justice, Leader of Enterprise Innovation, KPMG LLP. "Like in the early stages of the internet, many technologies and protocols need to be developed before the metaverse begins to have a business impact. Nonetheless, some companies have a vision for the future and are beginning to make certain investments now."

For the full report, please visit https://www.innovationleader.com/research-reports/strategy-for-web3-and-the-metaverse.

About InnoLead

InnoLead is a research and events company with a laser focus on helping the world's largest companies thrive. Since 2013, InnoLead has built the largest community of corporate innovation, strategy, and R&D executives in both public and private companies, helping them strengthen innovation programs; connect with useful resources and vendors; and engage with peers online and in person. For more information about InnoLead membership and events, visit www.innolead.com or follow InnoLead on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

