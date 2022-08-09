AirDroid Launches New Parental Control App for Android & iOS

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirDroid today announced its brand new parental control app - AirDroid Parental Control, aims to help parents protect their children online and offline. The app is now available for Android and iOS.

"AirDroid would love to support parents to navigate children's online and offline activities and build a safe growing environment. In an increasingly digital world, children experience many benefits from the internet as well as online risk and impact. We noticed parental awareness and digital parenting increased among our closed customers," says Anson Shiong, CEO of Sand Studio, whose flagship product is AirDroid. "We felt a responsibility to help families manage and protect their children with our professional digital technology."

"Due to the COVID-19, cyber-crime and cyber-security issues have increased by 600%," according to a report by Data Bridge. In order to respond to children's encounters with harmful content online and for better offline protection, AirDroid Parental Control provides a solution to minimize the impact of cyber threats online and offline.

Here are the major features that AirDroid Parental Control offers:

Monitor online activities

Monitor daily and weekly usage of kid's device, including statistics on screen time usage, most used apps, number of notifications, and cellular data usage.

App & screen time management

Manage available time or period on the kid's device by setting the screen time, making rules for specific apps, and disabling apps.

Location tracker

Track the real-time location of the kid's device and view the location history. Set specific geographic areas and receive instant alerts when kids enter or leave the Geo-fenced zones.

Remote monitor

1) Remote camera and one-way audio function will help remotely view and listen to the kid's surroundings.

2) Parents can also use screen mirroring to look at the current screen of the kid's device.

Sync App notifications

Parents can sync the notification content from their kids' devices while receiving it from any app.

Users can download the AirDroid Parental Control app from the Google Play Store or App Store. New users will have 3 days trial to learn more about app capability. For more information, please visit www.airdroid.com/parental-control

About SandStudio

As a pioneer in mobile device management since 2011, AirDroid has been a flagship product of Sand Studio, who is dedicated to creating innovative personal and enterprise mobile device management solutions specifically for Android devices. With over 50 million downloads, AirDroid has become popular among individuals and businesses worldwide looking for easy ways to remotely manage their mobile devices. Visit www.airdroid.com to learn more.

