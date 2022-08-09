Legit Security Is Named Rising Star As Part Of Forbes’ Cloud 100 List

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legit Security , a cyber security company with an enterprise platform to secure an organization’s software supply chain, today announced it was named one of 20 Rising Stars as part of the seventh-annual Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 list. The Cloud 100 List is a definitive list of the top private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. The Rising Stars represent high-growth and category-leading cloud companies who are poised to join the Cloud 100 ranks.



“We are deeply honored to receive this award from such a prestigious group,” said Roni Fuchs, CEO of Legit Security. “We are passionate about our mission to secure software supply chains from attack. We believe a new solution approach is urgently needed for modern software supply chain environments which are now increasingly targeted by cybercriminals. We’re thrilled to see rapid adoption of our solution by enterprise customers and look forward to joining the Cloud 100 in the years ahead.”

“The Rising Stars of today are the Cloud 100 companies of tomorrow,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “We believe cloud entrepreneurs all over the world can build novel and enduring businesses, despite market conditions or challenging headwinds. The 2022 Rising Stars are no different as they cultivate amazing teams, gain momentum, and go on to ramp toward Centaur status. Being named a Rising Star is an opportunity for the cloud community to celebrate the impact these entrepreneurs are making and the bright futures ahead of them.”

"The Rising Stars have the potential to become top private cloud companies,” said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. “We're thrilled at the level of innovation happening across early stage companies in the cloud ecosystem globally, and we look forward to watching these companies grow.“

“The companies of the Cloud 100's Rising Stars list represent the best and brightest emerging private companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. “Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Rising Stars. We look forward to seeing them join Canva, Miro and others in making the leap to the Cloud 100 list in years to come.”

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2022 issue of Forbes magazine.

