Mattermost Recognized for Customer Excellence Winning “2022 Best of Awards” from TrustRadius

Palo Alto, Calif, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, the leading workplace collaboration platform for developers, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized the company as a “2022 Summer Best of Award” winner in multiple categories: the Best Feature Set, Best Relationship and Best Value awards. The 2022 Best of Awards from TrustRadius recognize highly rated software providers that frequently receive enthusiastic feedback and sentiments from customers and community members.

Mattermost has received an extensive list of highly positive TrustRadius reviews in 2022, with many customers ranking the company “10 out of 10” stars. Common key attributes noted in the reviews include ease of use, powerful workflow integrations, integrated project management and collaboration, and the versatility of the open source platform.

“Mattermost has always been a community and customer-centric organization that relies on the feedback, insight, and advocacy of our users,” says Ian Tien, CEO and co-founder of Mattermost. “It’s incredibly affirming to see the recognition from our user community on productivity, satisfaction, and value.”

According to TrustRadius, the Summer 2022 Best Feature Set award recognizes organizations that received TrustRadius reviews that provided specific key insights of their product’s feature set, while the Best Relationship award highlights companies that provide their customers with “accurate implementation expectations, solid follow-through on sales and marketing promises, and provide enough ROI to buy the program again.” Similarly, the Best Value award highlights “products providing customers with outstanding ROI.”

To win a Best Of Award, each organization received a minimum of 10 TrustRadius reviews between January 1 and June 30, 2022, and those reviews featured key insight questions about the product’s relationship status. Winners also had to rank in the top three positions of their category by the percentage of positive responses they earned.

“We are excited to announce the ‘Summer Best of’ Award winners,” says TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. “In the age of the self-serve buyer, software buyers rely heavily on third-party sources. That’s why third-party reviews and awards from a trusted source like TrustRadius are so important. A Summer 2022 Best Relationship Award offers further validation.”

Customer insights and testimonials for Mattermost on TrustRadius include:

“Mattermost is an integral part of our daily communication. Because of the success of this solution with our development team, we will be rolling it out to replace an antiquated chat solution for the rest of the company across the departments.” - Dark Horse Comics

“It is an excellent platform that is completely secure, simple, and with a very good user interface. Mattermost increases the ease of all internal communications with rapid implementation.” - Honeywell

“(Mattermost is) the best open source messaging application with DevOps features.” - Insider Inc

“Mattermost strengthens communication in a simple way for everyone.” - Life Time Inc

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month, over one million B2B technology buyers—over 50% from large enterprises—use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About Mattermost:

Mattermost is an open source platform for secure collaboration across the entire software development lifecycle. Hundreds of thousands of developers around the globe trust Mattermost to increase their productivity by bringing together team communication, task and project management, and workflow orchestration into a unified platform for agile software development.

Founded in 2016, Mattermost’s open source platform powers over 900,000 workspaces worldwide with the support of over 4,000 contributors from across the developer community. The company serves hundreds of enterprise customers, including European Parliament, NASA, Nasdaq, Samsung, SAP, United States Air Force and Wealthfront, and is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Redpoint, S28 Capital, YC Continuity. To learn more, visit www.mattermost.com.

Mattermost and the Mattermost logo are registered trademarks of Mattermost, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

