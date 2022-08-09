LaunchDarkly is named to the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly, the leading feature management platform, has been named to the Forbes 2022 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. The list was published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. LaunchDarkly was ranked at the number 34 spot on the 2022 list, up 13 spots from the year before.



“It is an incredible honor to be on the Cloud 100 list for the third year in a row, this recognition speaks not only to LaunchDarkly’s success but to the entire feature management category that we created,” said Edith Harbaugh, CEO and co-founder of LaunchDarkly. “We’re grateful for each of our customers and team members who played an integral role in helping us become the company we are today, and we’re looking forward to another year of growth.”

For the seventh straight year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector,” said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. “Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees.”

“The public markets may be in turmoil, but the private valuations of the Cloud 100 continue to rise. All of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees, again, have reached the $1 billion valuation milestone, and the average Cloud 100 valuation has skyrocketed to $7.4 billion,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Despite the market correction in 2022, our confidence in the cloud economy continues to grow—today over 70% of the 2022 Cloud 100 Honorees have reached or exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue making them cloud Centaurs. An additional 10% of the list is expected to hit this milestone by the end of the year, furthering our conviction that this years’ honorees truly represent the best cloud companies globally.”

“Great companies are born out of all environments, and it’s exciting to see the continued momentum in the cloud sector,” said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. ”The companies on this list have gone through a rigorous selection process, and join an esteemed alumni list of Cloud 100 companies. As the need for digital transformation continues to drive innovation and efficiencies across industries, we can look to these companies as the absolute best in cloud computing.“

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2022 issue of Forbes magazine.

About LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly isn’t just a leader in feature management — it’s the first scalable feature management platform. Feature management allows development teams to innovate faster by fundamentally transforming how software is delivered to customers. With the ability to gradually release new software features to any segment of users on any platform, DevOps teams can standardize safe releases at scale, accelerate their journey to the cloud and collaborate more effectively with business teams. Today, LaunchDarkly deploys peaks of 20 trillion feature flags a day, and that number continues to grow. Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, the Enterprise Tech 30 list, and InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com .

Contact

LaunchDarkly

Press (at) launchdarkly (dot) com