Endocrine Testing Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of the global endocrine testing market stood at US$ 5.5 Bn in 2018. The global market study on endocrine testing expects the market to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global market for endocrine testing is expected to expand faster as metabolic and endocrine problems become more common. The market is also anticipated to develop as diabetes prevalence rise across the globe.



Endocrine glands, which are a component of the endocrine system, produce hormones right into the bloodstream. Testing is done to check the levels of endocrine hormones in biological samples, including luteinizing hormone, follicle stimulating hormone, insulin, estradiol, and many others. These tests assist identify deviations in hormone secretion, such as hypersecretion or hyposecretion, which can lead to endocrine illnesses such as menopause, infertility, thyroid dysfunction, and various other conditions. Ongoing trends of the endocrine testing market

Endocrine testing has increased as a result of a number of illnesses, including various forms of diabetes and PCOS and it is also expected to present positive endocrine testing market outlook. For instance, a study reported in Current Diabetes Reports found a substantial increase in the incidence of PCOS and diabetes. Therefore, the rise in endocrine and metabolic diseases is a major driver that is predicted to fuel the expansion of the global endocrine testing market in the years to come.

Key Findings of Market Report

The prevalence and severity of diabetes are increasing as a result of sedentary lifestyles and poor diets. A study found that there were 463 million people living with diabetes worldwide in 2019 and that number is expected to rise to 578 million by 2030, based on an article that appeared in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice. The demand for innovative testing techniques that produce quick responses is rising as a result. Endocrine testing market revenue analysis observe that major companies are spending on R&D operations to design and develop solutions utilizing new technologies to meet these needs. This factor is expected to come up as one of the ongoing trends of the endocrine testing markets.





The constant increase in the number of elderly people throughout the world has a direct impact on the development of endocrine testing techniques and solutions. This is due to the fact that this group is particularly vulnerable to a variety of health issues and demands efficient disease management on a global scale. One risk factor for thyroid problems, hernia, as well as other hormone abnormalities is old age and it is expected to present promising growth opportunities to the companies in the endocrine testing market.



Global Endocrine Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Global Endocrine Testing Market: Segmentation

Test Type

Estradiol (E2) Test

Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Test

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Test

Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test

Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS) Test

Progesterone Test

Testosterone Test

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test

Prolactin Test

Cortisol Test

Insulin Test

Others

Diagnostic Technologies

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Immunoassay technologies

Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody Technologies

Sensor Technologies

Clinical Chemistry Technologies



End User

Commercial Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Based tests

Physician Offices

