Arctic Wolf Named to the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, has been named to the Forbes 2022 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.



Arctic Wolf has focused on an operational approach to cybersecurity since its founding, recognizing that cybersecurity is not solely a tools problem or a staffing problem—it is an operational problem. Despite rapidly rising budgets and buying an ever-increasing arsenal of security products, organizations continue to suffer cyber attacks. To help address this problem and realize its ambitious mission to end cyber risk, the company brought to market the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, to help shape the next generation of cloud-based security technologies and approaches.

With its open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests, parses, enriches, and analyzes over two trillion security events from the endpoint, network, identity, and cloud data sources of Arctic Wolf’s global customer base. By leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud processes security data at an equivalent to or greater rate than other market-defining cloud platforms while only delivering a few qualified security alerts a week. As a result, Arctic Wolf aims to deliver stronger protection from cyber attacks and serves as a force multiplier for its customers’ internal security teams by working to diminish alert fatigue and allowing customers to focus on more strategic priorities.

Being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 further underscores Arctic Wolf’s reputation as a leading innovator in not only the field of cybersecurity, but the technology sector as a whole. In 2022 alone, Arctic Wolf has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, and Fortune and Great Place to Work®’s Best Medium Workplace lists.



“Despite record-high budgets and millions of dollars spent on tools, organizations are breached every day,” said Nick Schneider, Arctic Wolf’s president and chief executive officer. “We’re incredibly proud to be on this list alongside top cloud companies, highlighting our continued commitment to end cyber risk with our pioneering Security Operations Cloud.”

For the seventh straight year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector,” said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. “Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees.”

“The public markets may be in turmoil, but the private valuations of the Cloud 100 continue to rise. All of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees, again, have reached the $1 billion valuation milestone, and the average Cloud 100 valuation has skyrocketed to $7.4 billion,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Despite the market correction in 2022, our confidence in the cloud economy continues to grow—today over 70% of the 2022 Cloud 100 Honorees have reached or exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue making them cloud Centaurs. An additional 10% of the list is expected to hit this milestone by the end of the year, furthering our conviction that this years’ honorees truly represent the best cloud companies globally.”

“Great companies are born out of all environments, and it’s exciting to see the continued momentum in the cloud sector,” said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. ”The companies on this list have gone through a rigorous selection process, and join an esteemed alumni list of Cloud 100 companies. As the need for digital transformation continues to drive innovation and efficiencies across industries, we can look to these companies as the absolute best in cloud computing.“

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2022 issue of Forbes magazine.

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering a premier cloud-native security operations platform designed to end cyber risk. Powered by threat telemetry spanning endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than two trillion security events a week across the globe, enabling critical outcomes for security use cases and optimizing customers’ disparate security solutions. The Arctic Wolf® Platform delivers automated threat detection and response at scale, and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

For more information about the Arctic Wolf, visit arcticwolf.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

Press Contact:

Reagan McAfee

Reagan.mcafee@arcticwolf.com

916-996-4969

© 2022 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Cloud Monitoring, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.