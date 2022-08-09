Konica Minolta Added to Tech Industry’s Most Highly Lauded List of Global MSPs

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has again been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers (MSP) in the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. This year’s list once again attracted a record number of applicants, making it one of the most competitive in the survey’s history and pointing to the value of being positioned as an MSP.

For the past 17 years, Channel Futures’ editorial and research teams have analyzed and selected MSPs from around the globe that submitted confidential data with their application to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

“We are delighted to have once again earned a place on this prestigious list,” said Todd Croteau, President, Global Information Technology Services, Konica Minolta. “As a leading MSP in North America, we continue to help our clients move forward with their digital transformations through our combination of IT services and solutions, despite the challenges of the last few years. I’m very proud of this commitment to our customers and pleased to see our work recognized.”

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency. The list is used by leading vendors and distributors to better understand this channel. Highlights from this year’s list include:

Winners that were minority-owned, women-owned, millennial-owned, etc. comprised 22% of the list

MSP 501 aggregate revenue totaled $21B

Total employment among these MSPs was 77,343, with a median of 32 employees per company – up 14%

The average revenue per MSP 501 was $42M, with 17% year-over-year growth

Total recurring revenue was $11.6B; the median was $3.5M

For the average MSP that made the list, recurring revenue grew 20%

This year’s list included 364 repeat winners from 2021

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and support of hybrid work forces.

“The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Allison Francis, Senior News Editor, Channel Futures. “The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year’s crop of winners. This is also the fifth consecutive year of application pool growth, making this year’s list one of the best on record.”

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2022 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector,” said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Informa Tech Channels. “These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward.”

See the complete 2022 MSP 501 list on the Channel Futures website.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachment