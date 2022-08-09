Prevent Cancer Foundation® encourages preventive health measures through release of new, comprehensive guide

Alexandria, Va., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chances are, you or someone you know has been affected by cancer. In the U.S. each year, nearly two million Americans are diagnosed and more than 600,000 people die from cancer. Research shows that more than half of all cases are preventable with the knowledge we have today. The challenge is, people do not have the information they need. The Prevent Cancer Foundation has launched a comprehensive guide sharing knowledge that will save lives at every age and demographic group.

“While we know early detection saves lives, the reality is most people don’t know what they need to ask their doctor; when they’re eligible for screenings or even basic lifestyle recommendations to prevent cancer,” said Prevent Cancer Foundation President and COO Jody Hoyos, “We designed A Guide to Preventing Cancer to help people take charge of their health. The Guide is free for all and available to download now. The most important thing now is to get the word out.”

The Guide highlights:

Top cancers affecting each age group;

Lifestyle and wellness tips to prevent cancer;

Crucial guidelines on how people can stay healthy through self-exams, diet, lifestyle and specifically what screenings and vaccinations they need at every age;

Information for racial and ethnic minorities;

The rule people should use when looking at moles during monthly self skin exams;

Information on the viruses that cause cancer and when to get the vaccinations to prevent them;

Risks for colorectal cancer;

How to prevent liver cancer and what screenings/treatments are available;

The many factors that can contribute to lung cancer risk;

And more.

A Guide to Preventing Cancer includes “snapshots” highlighting what cancer screenings are needed at every age and when to schedule them. Since the pandemic, many Americans have missed or failed to reschedule routine cancer screenings, doctors’ appointments and vaccinations. To address this emerging health crisis, the Prevent Cancer Foundation launched Back on the Books, a multi-year education campaign to encourage everyone to get their missed or postponed appointments rescheduled.

“The pandemic was devastating. Not only did COVID cost millions of lives, fear of COVID prevented people from attending their regular wellness appointments. People canceled mammograms and other screenings. Today, we are seeing more advanced cancers. Getting appointments with health care providers ‘back on the books’ is imperative,” said Hoyos, “This new guide will help save lives. For many cancers, there are specific actions we can take to detect cancer early and increase the likelihood your treatment will be successful.”

The Foundation’s, “Cancer screenings, early detection and prevention snapshot” includes:

20s and 30s:

Cervical cancer screening beginning at 21

Dental oral cancer exam

HPV vaccine recommended up to 26

Hepatitis B vaccine if not already vaccinated

Hepatitis C testing at least once between 18-79

Skin check

Testicular checks

40s:

Breast cancer screening (if transgender, talk with your health care provider)

Cervical cancer screening

Colorectal cancer screening beginning at 45

Dental oral cancer exam

Hepatitis B vaccine if not already vaccinated

Hepatitis C testing at least once between 18-79

Prostate cancer screening discussion beginning at 45 if Black or if close relative had prostate cancer before 65

Skin checks

Testicular checks

50s:

Breast cancer screening (if transgender, talk with your health care provider)

Cervical cancer screening

Colorectal cancer screening

Lung cancer screening (active or past smokers who smoked a pack a day for 20 years)

Prostate cancer screening—talk with your healthcare provider

Dental oral cancer exam

Hepatitis B vaccine if not already vaccinated

Hepatitis C testing at least once between 18-79

Skin checks

Testicular exams

60s and 70s:

Breast cancer screening (if transgender, talk with your health care provider)

Cervical cancer screening until 65, then talk with your healthcare provider

Colorectal cancer screening

Lung cancer screening (active or past smokers who smoked a pack a day for 20 years)

Prostate cancer screening—talk with your healthcare provider

Dental oral cancer exam

Hepatitis C testing at least once between 18-79

Skin checks

Testicular checks

80s:

Talk with your health care provider about which cancer screenings you should undergo.

###

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.