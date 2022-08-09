Verizon study: 42% of Americans say reliable wireless service makes travel more enjoyable

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer may be starting to wind down for some as kids head back to school , but that isn’t stopping Americans from traveling. According to a Verizon and Material+ survey, about 3 in 5 (58%) Americans are planning to travel in the remainder of the year. This travel trend is not just about vacation as more than one fifth (21%) of Americans hope to work remotely, hybrid, on-the-go or from a vacation destination in the second half of 2022. It’s no surprise that for those planning on taking a road trip this summer, nearly half (42%) say reliable service is essential to making travel more enjoyable.



“As Americans continue to travel, we know that staying connected has never been more important to family, friends and colleagues,” said Kelley Kurtzman, SVP of Consumer Field Sales for Verizon Consumer Group. “We take pride in being the network America relies on, and we continue to improve it every single day for the customers who depend on us whether they are vacationing, working remotely, or both!”

Wireless customers know they can rely on Verizon. In the latest J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, Volume 2, Verizon was the Most Awarded Brand for Wireless Network Quality, which marks an unprecedented 29th time in a row over 19 years that Verizon has won more awards in the Study for top network quality.1 In the latest RootMetrics State of the Mobile Union Report , Verizon earned national awards for overall network performance, reliability, texting, and network accessibility.2

Verizon keeps enhancing its network every day, turbocharging its 5G Ultra Wideband network * by deploying 100 MHz of C-band spectrum in many markets around the US – a significant increase from the 60 MHz it has deployed in 5G markets to date. It is also increasing the capacity and performance of the core of its fiber network to meet the growing data usage through all its services. Verizon also continues to make its services available to more people in more places, expanding 5G Home Internet and Verizon 5G Business Internet to Madison, WI , Shreveport, LA , Manchester, NH , Atlanta, GA , Richmond, VA , Scranton and Harrisburg, PA , just this summer.

It’s no secret that Verizon is the network America relies on, but not everyone knows how affordable it is to join. With Welcome Unlimited ; now you can get the network you want at a price you’ll love. Join the network you want for just $30 per line per month for four lines on Welcome Unlimited with Auto Pay, plus taxes and fees.3

We’ve made it easy to switch – we’ll send you a $240 Verizon e-gift card per line when you activate your own 4G LTE or 5G phone on the Welcome Unlimited plan: that’s up to $960 for a family of four. The e-gift card arrives after your phone has been active on the plan for more than 45 days, and the full amount is all yours as long as your service is active for 12 months. See www.verizon.com/bring-your-own-device/ for details.

