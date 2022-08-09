Avenue5 Residential Elevates Stephanie Stacy to Senior Vice President over its Western Washington Multifamily Portfolio

Seattle, WA, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue5 Residential, a multifamily property management services firm, has announced that it has promoted Stephanie Stacy as senior vice president of its Western Washington multifamily operations portfolio. Stacy, who joined Avenue5 in 2015, will now support a team of operations leadership experts managing more than 13,000 units in over 80 new construction, lease-up, stabilized, and mixed-use assets throughout greater Seattle and Tacoma. She will continue assisting clients with new market and property opportunities and expanding client partnerships.

"Stephanie's contributions to Avenue5 have been instrumental in driving growth opportunities for our clients with interests in Western Washington, and she is a proven, trusted advisor to multifamily owners in the region," said Lisa Ellis, division president at Avenue5. "Her market expertise, insights, and commitment to supporting her associates have consistently added significant value for those we serve in the region."

Stacy began her multifamily career in 2010. Her areas of expertise include market and competitive set analyses, solutions-based financial management, budget development, innovative marketing strategies, enhancing NOI through the implementation of revenue-generation and expense-saving programs, implementing policies and procedures, recruiting a strong talent pool, and training and coaching associates Stacy holds a Washington real estate license as well as a certified apartment portfolio supervisor (CAPS) credential.

"Stephanie possesses exceptional leadership skills in all facets of multifamily operations, from due diligence through property integrations and long-term asset strategic planning," said Steve Davis, chief operations officer at Avenue5. "We look forward to helping multifamily owners reach new levels of success as she provides our Western Washington team with the management depth necessary for our clients to excel in today's multifamily environment."

Stacy, who is based in Seattle, will report to Ellis.

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5, a multifamily property management services firm, oversees more than 490 properties and 90,000 units in 19 states and Washington, DC. The company is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. In addition, Avenue5’s local experts are based in key markets including Northern California, Los Angeles, San Diego, Reno, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, Denver, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Charleston. www.avenue5.com

