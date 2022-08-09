Five States Receive Grants to Support Afterschool Programs

Washington, DC, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the key ways AmeriCorps programs and their members serve local communities is by providing supplemental educational opportunities, like afterschool programs. This has perhaps never been more important than now, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has exacerbated longstanding inequities and education gaps in US schools.

A longtime supporter of afterschool programming, America’s Service Commissions (ASC) is pleased to announce that it has selected five organizations to receive two-year grants to support the expansion or creation of afterschool programs in their respective states. Funding for these grants — a total of $340,000 — is made possible by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, which is committed to supporting efforts that promote a just, equitable and sustainable society.

“We are grateful to the Mott Foundation for their support of afterschool programming,” said Kaira Esgate, CEO of ASC. “We know the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and the workforce shortage continue to strain the financial resources of many nonprofits, including afterschool programs. These grant funds will provide some relief to afterschool programs and enable them to leverage national service to expand critical educational programming for young people.”

Each grant is awarded to a collaborative partnership between a statewide afterschool network and a state service commission. The grant recipients, along with a summary of how each will use the funds, are listed below.

Alaska: Alaska Afterschool Network and Serve Alaska

The Alaska Afterschool Network will use its grant funding to launch a new AmeriCorps program that will place AmeriCorps members at existing afterschool programs in rural Alaska to engage more students, increase the number of girls engaged in STEM, and address ongoing afterschool workforce shortages.

Iowa: Iowa Afterschool Alliance and Volunteer Iowa

The Iowa Afterschool Alliance plans to use its grant funds to support afterschool initiatives, including programs serving high populations of low-income students, small programs, and underfunded programs — particularly those that have an emphasis on STEM education and bridging the gap for students and communities of color.

Michigan: Michigan Afterschool Partnership and the Michigan Community Service Commission

The Michigan Afterschool Partnership will engage AmeriCorps VISTA members to provide capacity support in the areas of professional development, communication, and research for afterschool providers across the state. In addition, they are exploring applying for a team of AmeriCorps NCCC members to support summer learning efforts at a local afterschool program.

Utah: Utah Afterschool Network and UServeUtah

The Utah Afterschool Network will use its grant funds to support 10 afterschool programs located in Salt Lake County that serve neighborhoods and schools with high social vulnerability indexes and low STEM engagement.

Wyoming: Serve Wyoming and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance

Serve Wyoming is using the funds to support three afterschool programs focused on service-learning and STEM. They will engage AmeriCorps State and AmeriCorps VISTA members, AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers, and the Volunteer Generation Fund Service-Learning Initiative.

For more information, visit statecommissions.org/afterschool.

