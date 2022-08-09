Media Advisory — Newport News Shipbuilding to Host Ceremonial Keel-Laying of Enterprise (CVN 80)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division will host a ceremonial keel-laying for Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80) on Saturday, Aug. 27. This event is NOT open to public but will be livestreamed: https://HII.com/cvn80. Media are also invited to visit the ceremony site on Friday, Aug. 26, in advance of the ceremony. The media preview day, on Friday, Aug. 26, will provide an opportunity to speak with Newport News Shipbuilding leadership, Enterprise shipbuilders and Navy representatives from the Program Executive Office for Aircraft Carriers. Who: Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky are the ship’s sponsors. Ledecky will participate in Saturday’s keel-laying ceremony in person, while Biles will participate via video. Ledecky will be available for media interviews immediately following Saturday’s ceremony. Other ceremony participants include Newport News shipbuilders, and U.S. Navy and local officials. When: Media preview day Friday, Aug. 26 10 a.m. Media check-in: 9:15 a.m. Keel-laying ceremony Saturday, Aug. 27 10 a.m. Media check-in: 8:45 a.m. Where: Media will park at VASCIC (2401 West Ave., Newport News, Virginia, 23607) both days and be escorted and transported by bus to and from the event site. See directions below. The bus will depart at 9:45 a.m. on Friday and 9:15 a.m. on Saturday. RSVP: Confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24. You must present a photo ID and be a U.S. citizen to be admitted to the events. Please RSVP to: Todd Corillo Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com (757) 688-3220 Please note that because this is an industrial setting, long pants, shirts with sleeves covering shoulders, and flat, sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/media-advisory-enterprise-cvn-80-keel-laying.

Details: CVN 80 is the third Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier. Designed to replace Nimitz-class carriers, the Ford class features a new nuclear power plant, a redesigned island, electromagnetic catapults, improved weapons movement, an enhanced flight deck capable of increased aircraft sortie rates, and growth margin for future technologies. Enterprise will be the first aircraft carrier not only designed digitally, but also built digitally. CVN 80 will be the ninth Navy vessel to bear the name Enterprise. It carries on the name of the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in history, CVN 65, which was also built at Newport News Shipbuilding. As America recognizes the 100-year legacy of aircraft carriers this year, all nuclear-powered aircraft carriers operating in the U.S. Navy fleet today were built at Newport News Shipbuilding. A webcast of the Saturday ceremony will be provided at https://HII.com/cvn80. A live, multi-camera satellite broadcast of the event will also be provided. Satellite information: Satellite: GALAXY 17 (91 degrees west) Transponder: Ku Digital 10 – Ch.A (9 Mhz) Downlink Frequency: 11886.5 Downlink Polarity: Vertical FEC: 3/4 Symbol Rate: 7.5 DVBS2, 8PSK TRANSMISSION, 4:2:0, 1080i Window time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Eastern Saturday



Directions to media parking:



From West Avenue, turn into the VASCIC complex at the sign.





For media preview day on Aug. 26, follow this road past the main entrance doors of VASCIC (on your right) and into the parking garage. Upon entering the parking garage, marked spaces will be reserved for media on the left.





For ceremony day on Aug. 27, please park in the exterior visitor spaces on both sides immediately in front of the VASCIC building.

