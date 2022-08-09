Salt Lake City-Based IT Services Provider Intelitechs Merges With Nexus IT

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus IT, a leading nationwide provider of IT and consulting services, announced today it officially merged with esteemed Salt Lake City-based IT services provider Intelitechs.

The merger adds significant value to both teams' client services, capabilities and product offerings, and will expand the leadership suite of the newly combined entity Nexus IT (The Company).

Current CEO and founder of Nexus IT Earl Foote will remain in his role while Intelitechs co-founders Jake Hiller and Eric Sessions will join Foote as key executives, playing a critical part in The Company's aggressive five-year growth strategy.

"When I began the search for a strategic partner, the most important component of my decision revolved around finding a company that shared Nexus IT's mission, vision and values that we've committed to for the past 24 years," said Foote. "We found exactly that in Intelitechs. As a result, we are so excited to continue building our culture of integrity that also prioritizes best-in-class client services."

All members of the Intelitechs team will transition onto the Nexus IT team and will be physically moving into The Company's newly expanded office space at Industry in downtown Salt Lake City this fall.

"We've been peers of Nexus IT for many years and have always respected the incredible impact it has had on our industry and local business community," said Hiller. "Given our own success in the market, we had no intention of shifting our business model but, once we sat down with Earl, we knew that this transition was a victory for everyone involved — the clients, the team and the evolving IT services space."

Sessions added, "Intelitechs is pumped to bring its stellar expertise to Nexus IT in order to create a 'super-team' and build something that's first of its kind for our clients."

Client services for both entities will not be interrupted during this transition, but the merger will allow The Company to prioritize enhanced, streamlined Client Success communications and processes, which will provide customized support for each client's specific needs.

More exciting news for Nexus IT will be announced this fall. For more information, please visit https://www.nexusitc.net.

About Nexus IT

Nexus IT is an IT Support and Cybersecurity Services (MSP/MSSP) company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company provides IT and cybersecurity services across the nation with a worry-free, hyper-responsive approach so leaders can focus on growing their business. In its 24th year, Nexus IT continues to elevate its team, clients and community to new heights with its award-winning support, vibrant workplace, lively culture and community-minded initiatives.

About Intelitechs

Intelitechs provides managed IT services and IT department staff augmentation by serving as its customers' outsourced IT department. Its goal is to become clients' "geek-speak-translators" and to use IT to drive business growth and profitability. The company serves clients across the country with managed IT services, managed backups, 24/7/365 monitoring and a wide variety of other sophisticated security services. The company also assists clients with hardware sales, cloud-based computing, server migration and Office 365 support. What sets Intelitechs apart from other technology companies is its focus on partnership with clients versus being just another IT vendor.

