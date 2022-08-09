Healthcare Technology Report Names XIL Health as a 2022 Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XIL Health , a leading strategic analytics and technology company in the drug economics space known for their SaaS-based financial analytics tool for retail pharmacies, XIL Impact , today announces its ranking in Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022 list. This prestigious award recognizes recent advancements in healthcare that revolutionize the way companies help people manage their health.



XIL Impact provides critical financial pharmacy data that helps healthcare providers and pharmacies navigate the complexities of today’s uncertain pharmaceutical market. Healthcare Technology Report’s recognition stems from XIL Health’s creation of the vaccine dashboard, which was added to the XIL Impact platform in January 2022 to help retail pharmacies manage COVID vaccines, boosters and more. Amid the pandemic, the team saw how critically important it would be for pharmacies to understand information about their administered vaccines. The unique interactive and cloud-based tool consolidates key insights such as vaccine mix, claim count, claim volume, average reimbursement, top payers, vaccine by state and pharmacy store, tied to other operational metrics to solve this very problem.

“Nearly a decade ago, I founded XIL Health to transform pharmacies economically. The pharmaceutical industry lacks transparency and is constantly evolving, making it difficult for pharmacies to constantly provide the best service they can. Every tool we’ve developed at XIL Health is to provide U.S. pharmacies with the guidance they need to help their communities and maintain a healthy bottom line,” said XIL Health CEO and Founder Susan Lang. “Our team is passionate about giving pharmacies real-time, easy-to-access data, and it’s an honor to be recognized among other leading healthtech companies that also go above and beyond.”

Healthcare Technology Report judged healthtech companies on quality, customer adoption, organizational effectiveness and company growth, among other factors. The top 100 companies are creating a positive, productive and inclusive work environment while consistently delivering top-tier products and services to consumers. XIL Health ranks alongside companies like Novartis.

“The power of technology is limitless. Until XIL Impact, pharmacies have lacked real-time data to truly monitor every economic level of their business – from the impact of DIR fees to the reimbursements for vaccines. We created XIL Impact to be user-friendly and easily implemented into retail pharmacies, and we’re continuously releasing new trackers and modules into the platform to pivot with the industry’s changing needs,” said XIL Health Vice President of Operations, Brittney Tierce.

In 2022, XIL Health is recognized as a leader in the healthtech industry, receiving notable awards from Inspiring Workplaces and Inc. Best Workplaces . XIL Health is also a member of the Inc. 5000.

Visit www.xilhealth.com to learn more about XIL Health and the continuous advancements its team is making in the pharmaceutical healthtech industry.

