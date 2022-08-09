Norton Rose Fulbright enhances private equity practice with new corporate partner

Minneapolis, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that corporate lawyer Eric Rauch, who focuses on private equity transactions, has joined the firm as a partner who will work out of its Minneapolis and New York offices.

Eric advises private and public companies on mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures in a wide range of industries, with a significant emphasis on healthcare, software and technology. He is a trusted advisor to clients ranging from private equity sponsors and strategic acquirers to co-investors, sellers of closely held businesses, venture capital funds and investment banks.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Eric is a fantastic lawyer with significant M&A and private equity experience, which will be incredibly valuable as we further expand our corporate practice. Adding to our private equity capabilities is a focus for our firm as we see continued client demand in this space.”

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, said:

“Eric’s practice complements our corporate strengths, particularly in the areas of healthcare, private equity and fintech. His skillset will be an asset to us as we strategically enhance our corporate and private equity client offering.”

With a practice focused on middle market transactions, Eric said:

“I am excited to join Norton Rose Fulbright’s highly regarded corporate practice. The strength of the firm’s global platform is unmatched, and I look forward to helping its impressive client roster through sophisticated transactions.”

Licensed in New York, Minnesota and Colorado, Eric earned his law degree from Columbia Law School. He received his master’s degree in computer science and his bachelor’s degree in economics with honors from the University of Chicago.

