USI Recognized as a Top Insurance Employer by Insurance Business America for Fifth Consecutive Year

VALHALLA, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, has been recognized as a “Top Insurance Employer” for the fifth consecutive year by Insurance Business America (IBA). Now in its fifth year, IBA’s annual Top Insurance Employer program recognizes leading U.S. insurance organizations based on a series of employee satisfaction metrics, including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development and commitment to diversity and inclusion.



Commenting on the announcement, Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for USI, stated: “Thanks to our more than 9,000 incredibly talented team members, we are thrilled to be recognized as a leading insurance industry employer five years in a row. Continuous improvement and innovation are cornerstones of USI’s culture, and I am extremely proud of the continued advancements we are making to ensure an increasingly inclusive, employee-focused work environment that rewards and recognizes the commitment of our people.”



Michael Sicard, USI’s chairman and chief executive officer, added: “Similar to how we never stop innovating for our clients, we’ll never stop striving to create a special workplace that enables our people to learn, grow and thrive. I want to congratulate all our team members on this remarkable, multi-year industry achievement.”



IBA’s Top Insurance Employer program consists of a two-phase qualification process, including an employer and an anonymous employee satisfaction survey. Company results are distributed across four categories based on the number of employees and overall employee satisfaction scores. Learn more about IBA’s Top Insurance Employers program.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 9,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.



