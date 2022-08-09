WhiteBIT Launches Its Own Token

Kharkiv, Ukraine, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBIT is a centralized European cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin with over 3 million users worldwide. Soon, the global crypto community will access the brand-new asset from the leading exchange named WhiteBIT Token (WBT). The token promises a lot of benefits and discounts to the WhiteBIT users.

The key facts to know about WBT:

- a limited asset supply;

- integration with the exchange products;

- bonuses for holders;

- large potential based on the weekly burn and fixed amount of tokens.

400,000,000 WBT is the total amount of tokens to be issued. 200,000,000 WBT are treasury tokens – they will be unlocked over the next three years. The exchange will buy and burn tokens until at least half of them are destroyed. The weekly amount of redeemed tokens will correspond to 33% of trading fees and 5% of other types of commissions.

WhiteBIT will provide several tools for protection against inflation and further token growth. The token will be integrated into the exchange’s operations. The total amount of WBT is fixed with no further issuance in plans. Besides, half of the assets will be frozen. So, it will be brought to the market according to a specific schedule. The burning algorithm will be based on the WhiteBIT weekly fees.

WhiteBIT will create rewards for active participation on the platform to increase customers’ loyalty and token recognition. Here are some of the main benefits:

- increased referral rate (40-50%);

- fees reduction;

- free daily ERC20/ETH withdrawals;

- free daily AML checks and much more.

WhiteBIT Token will become an internal platform tool. Its primary value is maintaining the reputation and the dynamics of the exchange's development. Therefore, WhiteBIT will constantly look for new ways to use it to ensure the users' convenience. To follow the implementation of the plans, including the release of WBT, visit the official WhiteBIT platform.

WhiteBIT is the biggest European crypto exchange that meets all the KYC and AML requirements. The platform has an AAA rating and is one of the Top 2 most secured exchanges globally, according to an independent Hacken audit.

With its up-to-date technologies, WhiteBIT ensures prompt fiat deposits and withdrawals via Visa, Mastercard, and partner payment systems.

Company: WhiteBIT

Contact Person: Iryna Cherniak

Email: iryna.cherniak@whitebit.com

Website: https://whitebit.com/

