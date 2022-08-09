ASMC Launches 'The Business of Defense' Video Podcast

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) launched a new video podcast - The Business of Defense - in July 2022. ASMC is committed to bridging the gap between the boardroom and the battlefield while supporting transformation in the defense sector. The Business of Defense podcast brings viewers inside the companies working toward that goal, to hear directly from the business leaders, and to understand how they create value for their companies and their customers.

Produced in collaboration with WTOP News and Federal News Network, The Business of Defense is released on a monthly basis. It is available on Federal News Network and audio versions are available on Apple, Google, and Spotify. Each episode includes peer-to-peer conversations with business leaders in the defense/aerospace industry. Discussions include business strategy, markets, competition, risks and opportunities. Episode 1 with Sunny Singh, President & CEO of Aeyon, is available at federalnewsnetwork.com, search "ASMC". Episode 2 with Mike Monson, President & Chief Customer Experience Officer at Definitive Logic, will be available in mid-August.

"Most transformational ideas, whether in the digital or financial management space, originate in the private sector. It is important for ASMC members, the defense financial management community, defense customers and commercial providers to have a better understanding of how defense contractors create value through new opportunities or the management of risk. This translates into better return on investment in terms of military readiness and national defense." Rich Brady, ASMC CEO and host of The Business of Defense.

About ASMC:

ASMC, established in 1948, is the non-profit educational and professional organization for persons, military and civilian, involved in the overall field of defense financial management. ASMC promotes the education, training, and certification of its members, and supports the development and advancement of the defense financial management profession. The Society provides professional programs to keep members abreast of current issues and encourages the exchange of information, techniques, and approaches.

###

Media Contact:

Melissa Blacketer (703) 549-0360

blacketer@asmconline.org

Related Images











Image 1: Business of Defense









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment