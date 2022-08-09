Online K-12 School Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary Raising Money for Girls Who Code Through Social Media Promotion

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Virtual Learning Academy (IVLA) is proud to announce their 15th year as a leader in online learning. IVLA was founded out of a desire to provide a better online learning experience than what was offered at the time. Founder and President Laurie Genesi knew that she could provide a top-level education while also creating a more personal, attentive, and inclusive experience for students. As an experienced professor and parent, she constructed an elite team of educators and partners to build an online school that could truly make a difference to not only students but their families as well.

Celebration Through Donation - Girls Who Code

To celebrate their 15-year anniversary, IVLA has launched an online promotion to raise money for Girls Who Code. Girls Who Code is a national non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology. Their programs educate, equip, and inspire girls with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st-century opportunities. IVLA believes that Girls Who Code aligns with their mission to provide exceptional and life-changing education to students.

How to Participate

The promotion is open to the public and participation is simple. Participants are asked to take a photo of themselves that includes the number 15 and tag @internationalvla on Instagram or Facebook by Sept. 30, 2022. For every photo tagged, IVLA will donate $15 (up to $1,500) to Girls Who Code.

IVLA is looking forward to the next 15 years and is committed to making a positive impact in the online learning community.

"IVLA has continued to evolve and expand over the last 15 years to ensure our students and their families are supported. Our qualified teachers and staff are dedicated to providing the best educational experience and to make certain each individual student succeeds and reaches their fullest potential. We are proud to offer an online learning community that students in over 35 countries around the world can call 'home.'" - Laurie Genesi, Founder and President, IVLA.

About International Virtual Learning Academy (IVLA)

IVLA is an accredited online private school serving students in grades K-12. The International Virtual Learning Academy (IVLA) is accredited by Cognia, the largest community of education professionals in the world, including the U.S. and 70 other nations. IVLA also offers NCAA-approved courses that students can take so they may qualify for college eligibility. IVLA's individually customized educational programs have made IVLA an established leader in online school learning.

