Instawork Named Innovator of the Year by the National Association for Catering and Events

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled hourly workers, announced today that it was honored as Innovator of the Year by the National Association for Catering and Events (NACE).

The award recognizes a business achievement and community impact resulting from adaptation during a time of crisis. The honor highlights how Instawork was pivotal in the growth and adaptation of the industry during a time of change, particularly as a force multiplier in helping businesses recover from staffing shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NACE represents caterers, event planners and event professionals and presented the award during its annual conference and gala following judging from catering and event professionals.

"When pandemic labor shortages made it next to impossible for many businesses to keep their doors open and operate effectively, Instawork ensured our Partners were staffed with reliable hourly workers," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "This recognition from NACE highlights our high tech high touch approach that connects businesses in catering and events with the qualified workers they need for success."

This is Instawork's second major hospitality industry award in recent months. In May, the platform was the recipient of the ACE Award for "Best Innovation" by Catersource.

Instawork is currently staffing businesses in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than three million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork was recently named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider, and was named one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Attachment