Top Industry Leaders to Address East Coast Gaming Congress on Critical Gaming Industry Issues

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twelve casino industry leaders will discuss the future of the gaming industry in two roundtable discussions at the East Coast Gaming Congress and NextGen Gaming Forum, which will be held September 21-23, 2022, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The roundtables of leaders – a hallmark of this conference since its founding in 1996 – will be held on Thursday, September 22. The presenters and moderators are:

James F. Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming

Juliann Barreto, COO, Spectrum Gaming Group

David Cordish, CEO and Chairman, The Cordish Company

Jay Dorris, President and CEO, PCI Gaming

Jason Guyot, President and CEO, Foxwoods Resort Casino

E. Brian Hansberry, President, Delaware North, Gaming

Kevin Jones, Chief Strategy and Legal Officer, Resorts World

Lynne Levin Kaufman, Co-Chair, Gaming & iGaming Practice Group, Cooper Levenson

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, CEO, Entain

Ray Pineault, President and CEO, Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment

Thomas Reeg, CEO, Caesars Entertainment

Jay Snowden, CEO and President, Penn Entertainment

These leaders will provide insights into various issues that the gaming industry will confront in coming years, ranging from how land-based operators will fare as digital gaming expands, to increasing gender advancement in the C-suite, to stemming the expansion of unregulated gaming, as well as other issues and trends.

This year the East Coast Gaming Congress celebrates its silver anniversary with the two-day conference theme. “Gaming Here, Gaming There, Gaming Everywhere.”

Registration is open to the public; click here to view the agenda, as well as registration and hotel options.

The conference will also include a conversation with American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller, as well as the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran gaming executive Virginia McDowell.

The three-day event will kick off with an opening reception on Wednesday, September 21. There also will be three keynote addresses during the conference and a networking cocktail party on Thursday evening.

Additional panel discussion will focus on issues facing the industry including:

Sports Betting: Which Model is Working Best?

Analyze This

Is Gaming Growing Responsibly?

Gaming Revenues Going Up in Smoke?

The Best Things in Gaming Right Now Are …

State Regulators: Keeping Their Promise to Keep Pace

Whither Igaming?

Creating One Industry: Lotteries, Gaming

The conference will provide attendees with valuable insight and education by those most knowledgeable about this evolving industry, as well as outstanding opportunities for networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.

For additional conference or sponsorship information visit www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.