DIOS: Ground IP survey starting in northeastern K2 in volcanic rocks intertwined with gabbro plugs, SW of Patwon discovery, along prospective shear zone gold corridor

MONTREAL, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration (TSX-V: DOS) undertakes a ground IP survey to start this week in northeastern K2 in volcanic rocks intertwined with small gabbro plug series, SW of Patwon discovery, along prospective shear zone gold corridor.



This 16 km Induced Polarization EM survey (electromagnetic type) will help define drill targets for promising drill program to start in September on wholly-owned K2 property, James Bay, Quebec, in felsic volcanics intruded by series of small gabbro plugs, 9 km SW of Patwon discovery, along prospective shear zones 4-5 km north of Opinaca fault, in same geological formation as is underlying Azimut’s Elmer property.

These small magnetic gabbro plug contacts with altered dacites form good structural targets due to rheological contrasts. NE K2 area is crosscut by two NE-SW shear zones and two east-west kilometric ground VLF-EM anomalies related to sulfidic mineralization, locally well sericitized and silicified. Dios discovered Badji (cm pyrite-chalcopyrite stringer showing in foliated strongly sericitized dacite with 5.39 g/t gold, 111 g/t silver, 5.05% copper, 93 ppm bismuth). NE K2 is located a few km NE of major gold-copper-silver bearing volcanic dome on top of large porphyry, itself on top of Kali intrusive.

A few km further in SW strike will also be drilled the Kali Showing (up to 2.6 g/t Au, 34 g/t Ag & 8.28 % Cu) within Quartz Porphyry near volcanics, specially as associated with significant gold-in-soil anomaly.

Ten drill holes are planned (2300 m), including on Cardamom within altered volcanics north of Sesame QFP intrusion. Three EM-input fit with short 1 km-strike Airborne IP, and directly east of this EW structure, an EW felsic dyke returned 2.69 g/t gold, 5 km up-ice of goldbearing altered felsic volcanic boulders (6.72 g/t Au) and related well-defined kilometric gold-in-till (WI-target) anomaly. This release was prepared by Marie-José Girard, P. Geo M.Sc., 43-101 Qualified Person.

Contact information : Marie-José Girard, P. Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP President mjgirard@diosexplo.com Tel. (514) 923-9123 Website: www.diosexplo.com



