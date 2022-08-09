Bona Fide Masks® Continues to Expand Its Powecom® KN95 Masks Offering for Both Children and Adults

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its authentic and trusted Powecom® KN95 children's mask offering, Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies, announces today that the company is now offering a variety of colors just in time for back to school. With Covid-19 cases on the rise in the U.S., Bona Fide Masks® looks to leverage the superior construction and design of the adult Powecom KN95 mask with the expanded production of the KN95-SM for children, which is approximately 15% smaller.

Named "best KN95 for children" from several reputable sources, such as Parents®, USA Today, Wirecutter, NBC News and CBS News, Bona Fide Masks is proud to be the exclusive distributor for Powecom®. The Powecom KN95-SM was recently highlighted as one of the ten masks that were expert tested and approved by The Strategist, "Best in Class: 10 of the very best KN95 Masks for Covid Protection." Bona Fide Masks takes great pride in these brand recognitions as the company remains steadfast in its perpetual vetting of its partners and ongoing testing of its masks. In April, the company made a significant six-figure investment in an in-house testing machine as part of its commitment to be the most trusted mask provider in the United States.

In early Q1, Bona Fide Masks unveiled the Powecom KN95 masks in color for the ear loop mask style. Based on their popularity, Bona Fide Masks commissioned production for the Powecom headband style in color for early fall. "We realize that our customers still depend on us for high-quality masks as new variants are expected to occur. We remain committed to our customers to deliver the highest quality masks. We are delighted to also deliver a variety of masks that appeal to all different style preferences. Powecom is one of the largest and most reputable global mask producers in the mask business. We are proud of the exclusive and direct relationship we have built with them. Building on our supply chain integrity and unmatched business model, we have made several investments back into our business to offer our customers the most trusted masks in the marketplace. As we approach the fall season, we want our customers to know we are ramping our production and maintaining significant inventory at our warehouses to prepare for future demand surges. Our team has worked incredibly hard to grow and strengthen our business over the last several months." - Bill Taubner, President, Bona Fide Masks

Jing Yip, Marketing and Export Officer, adds, "We continue working closely with the Bona Fide Masks team to ensure we increase production ahead of the fall and winter seasons. We were excited to innovate our KN95-SM masks to offer new colors for both children and adults. Powecom is proud to have Bona Fide Masks be the exclusive mask distributor for our KN95 products in the United States. We urge our customers to purchase directly from www.bonafidemasks.com. Given their unrivaled business model, which includes the highest level of supply chain integrity, ongoing testing and vetting of partners and their masks, and direct relationships with mask producers such as ourselves, we recognize Bona Fide Masks as the most trusted mask distributor in the marketplace."

ABOUT BALL CHAIN MANUFACTURING CO., INC. AND BONA FIDE MASKS CORP.:

The current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. handles warehousing and distribution with the utmost focus, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity.

