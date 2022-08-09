First Latina to Build Med Spa & Produce Reality TV Show in Georgia

ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latina entrepreneur, show producer and mother of three , Jessica Hernandez Park , is pleased to announce she has realized the American dream through the success of her Med Spa in Roswell GA and upcoming reality show Med Spa Life Atlanta.



At just the tender age of 19 with just $80 to her name, Jessica moved from Puerto Rico to the United States to pursue the American dream. She was initially recruited by a NYC-based tech company and, after 20 years of success in the industry, Jessica knew it was time to pursue her ultimate passion in the space of beauty and wellness. Jessica took her life savings and converted a beautiful old movie theatre into Park Ave Cosmetic Center , a top-rated med spa in the North Atlanta area. Additionally, along with her husband and filmmaker, Jason Park, the duo began producing a reality makeover show called Med Spa Life Atlanta, which features the daily life of what it takes to run a business as well as the transformation of the Park Ave Cosmetic Center and its clients.

“It’s hard to believe how far I’ve come, from my journey to growing up in Puerto Rico and arriving in America with just the clothes on my back,” Jessica says. “As a Latina working mom, it hasn’t been easy to get to this point. There were even times I wondered if I could actually achieve the American dream – it almost seemed so unreachable at times. But I was fiercely determined and vowed to never give up, especially for the future of my family. Going backwards was never an option and it’s humbling to see my dedication pay off.”

Today, Park Ave Cosmetic Center is one of the few women-run businesses in Roswell – a fact that has been noticed by media outlets such as the Daily Herald, Fox40, and the Digital Journal. Multiple clients have left rave reviews about the med spa’s professional and effective services, making it one of the most sought-after locations in the area.

Park Ave Cosmetic Center is located in the Roswell Village Shopping Center at 633 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite A, Roswell, GA 30076.

For more information about Jessica or Park Ave Cosmetic Center, please visit https://www.parkavecosmetic.com/ .

About Park Ave Cosmetic Center

Park Ave Cosmetic Center is a unique medical spa combining a serene wellness environment with the newest aesthetics procedures. Founded by Latina mom, Jessica Park, the spa menu features minimally invasive procedures such as fillers, Botox, lasers, PDO threads, nonsurgical facelifts, skin tightening, medical facials, medical skincare, weight loss therapies such as lean sculpt pro, relaxation therapies such as flotation sensory deprivation, and salt infrared sauna.

