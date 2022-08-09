InterPro Solutions and Customer Southern Company Win Award for “Best Mobility” at MaximoWorld 2022. InterPro Invited to Speak at Largest Conference Dedicated to The Maximo User Community

InterPro Solutions is lauded for their innovative Maximo mobile solution and technology leadership.



AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From MaximoWorld 2022, InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that, along with its client Southern Company, it has been named winner of the MaximoWorld Award for Best Mobility.

InterPro offers a suite of Maximo mobile apps built exclusively for Maximo that O&M teams need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity, and service impacts of available alternatives. InterPro’s EZMaxMobile provides companies with a mobile app that extends and enhances the capabilities of Maximo to technicians in the field – both online and offline.

Southern Company’s Power Delivery division implemented EZMaxMobile in 2021 while simultaneously implementing Maximo. Southern Company’s Power Delivery group provides distribution and transmission of electricity to over nine million customers across multiple states. The Power Delivery team maintains assets such as poles, power lines, and transformers spread across a wide geographic area, which led to Southern Company’s need for a mobile work management tool to accompany Maximo. Southern Company chose EZMaxMobile as their mobile solution because it had the best fit with Maximo.

With EZMaxMobile, Southern Company’s technicians are able to easily perform inspections, oversee work management and make updates to work orders in the field. They are also able to view multi-layer maps that show the location of power lines, transformers, sub-stations, and poles to more easily complete their work. Productivity has increased substantially since they can complete all their work in the field – even in areas without data connectivity when using EZMaxMobile’s patented offline mode.

"This award highlights the Power Delivery group’s achievements with Maximo and mobility. We are very proud to be recognized as a leader in our industry with our success using EZMaxMobile to better perform inspections, maintenance, and repairs across our wide geographic area,” said Matthew Dudley, Application Analyst at Southern Company.

“We are very honored to receive this MaximoWorld Award in conjunction with Southern Company,” said Bill Fahey, CEO, InterPro Solutions. “This award again recognizes InterPro Solutions as a leader in the Maximo mobile space and showcases our continued commitment to our clients’ success.”

In addition, InterPro’s Jeffrey Smith, Senior Director of Business Process Solutions (formerly Executive Director for Facilities Services at Harvard University), will speak at MaximoWorld 2022 on “Next Generation Mobility for Field Supervisors” discussing how field supervisors are being empowered with next generation work management tools that are able to leverage high value information and processes beyond the bounds of Maximo, on Aug 9 at 3:30pm CST and “New Generation Planning and Scheduling Tools,” exploring how American Electric Power (AEP) solved planning and scheduling challenges across Fleet Maintenance Operations, on Aug 10 at 3:30pm CST.

To learn more about EZMaxMobile and InterPro’s EZMax Suite of products, visit https://interprosoft.com/ezmax-suite.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo – using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores – eliminating double updates, data lags, and synchronization failures. InterPro’s EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work – with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians, and vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. To learn more, visit interprosoft.com.