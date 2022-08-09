Entara Recognized at No. 102 on the 2022 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

CHICAGO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entara, a security-focused eXtended Service Provider (XSP), announced today that it had been named number 102 on the prestigious 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®. The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how and services prowess—demonstrated over the previous two years.

To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive IT industry, solution providers need to constantly evolve to address the changing technology and threat landscape, as well as client needs. CRN's Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have stayed ahead of market demands and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.

"We are honored to be recognized by CRN on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list," said Entara CEO and President Pamela Diaz. "This award is a testament to the hard work our amazing team has put in to evolve ahead of industry standards and support our clients. We pride ourselves on providing top-tier technology solutions that help our clients plan for the unpredictable and achieve their ambitious business growth goals."

As an eXtended Service Provider, Entara takes a security-first approach to providing cyber security and IT operations that are integrated with innovative IT solutions. Over the past two years, the organization has adapted to surpass market demands and take on the full life cycle management of security incidents.

A sampling of the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world's first eXtended Service Provider (XSP) and delivers exceptional, security-focused IT solutions for its clients, including IT managed services, security integration services, and incident response services. Founded in 2001, the organization has evolved to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with its clients on the path to their best IT future.

Entara was recognized on the CRN 2022 MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category and is consistently ranked by MSPmentor as a Top 200 Global IT Managed Services provider and Top 100 Global IT Security Managed Services Provider. Entara acts as a true partner to its clients and was also recognized by The Channel Company on the 2022 MES Matters - Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket list. As a core values-focused organization, Entara has proudly been recognized as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® each year from 2017-2022. For more information, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/.

