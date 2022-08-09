Trupanion Underscores Growth and Global Reach with New Hire

Seattle, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , a leader in medical insurance for pets, announced today that it has hired Brenna McGibney to lead its global human resources efforts.

In her role as Chief People Officer, McGibney will lead Trupanion’s global people operations to support team members in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and all future international geographies. This role is essential to the execution of organizational growth strategy, while supporting Trupanion’s team culture and DEIB goals. With her more than 20-years of global HR experience, McGibney brings expertise in these critical areas to support the recruitment, development, and nurturing of the Trupanion team as it expands to a worldwide presence.

McGibney joins Trupanion from MCAN Financial Group, Toronto – a leading Canadian real estate investment firm – where she was Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Communications. Prior to MCAN, McGibney directed a global team as Vice President, Talent and Associate Experience for LoyaltyOne, a global provider of consumer loyalty solutions.

“As Trupanion continues to reach new heights and new markets, we are excited to have Brenna on board to support our growth here and abroad,” said Margi Tooth, president at Trupanion. “With experience leading global HR efforts, Brenna will play an integral role, supporting our people as they offer round-the-clock assistance to our members, helping them to budget and care for their pets, for life.”

“I’m excited to join an organization that is as plainly passionate about their team members as Trupanion,” said Brenna McGibney, chief people officer for Trupanion. “With over 1,400 current team members – and growing – I’m thrilled to play a part in support of Trupanion’s organizational development and success, globally.”

McGibney, a native and current resident of Toronto, Ontario, proudly includes her miniature poodle, Angus, as one of her family members and best friends.

###

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 740,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com .