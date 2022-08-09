Relevium Announces Change in Auditors

MONTREAL, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSX.V:“ RLV ”, OTCQB:“ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the “Board”) has approved a change of the Company’s auditor. The Board has appointed Richter LLP (“Richter”) as the new auditor. At the request of Relevium, RSM Canada LLP (“RSM”) has resigned as the Company’s auditor effective as of August 5, 2022, and Richter was appointed as auditor of the Company on the same date.



Relevium advises that there were no reservations in the Auditor’s Reports with respect to the Company’s financial statements for the two most recently completed fiscal years. To the knowledge of the Company, there were no “reportable events” (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 — Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and RSM.

The Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from RSM and Richter, have been filed on SEDAR.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: “The change in auditors was the result of a major lack of resources which affected not only RSM but also many other accounting firms in Canada. Although a major source of frustration to everyone involved, Relevium is looking forward to completing last year’s audit and filing the subsequent interim financial statements.”

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium Technologies Inc., is a publicly traded company, focused on wellness and international procurement, logistics, and delivery of PPE into the North American marketplace. Utilizing trusted vendors and suppliers, and integrating a comprehensive, state-of-the-art supply chain, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology, enables a highly secure and compliant platform for delivery of PPE equipment to governments, hospitals, foundations, and various institutions.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the satisfaction of the supply of gloves under the supply agreements and the timing thereof, the impact of the supply agreements disclosed herein on the Company's financial results, the timing and ability of the Company to complete the filing of the outstanding financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and certifications and rescind the CTO and the timing and completion of the filings with the Exchange and the removal of the trading halt, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur".

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the ability of the Company to (i) complete the supply of gloves under the supply agreements, (ii) complete the filings necessary to rescind the CTO and lift the trading halt, (iii) successfully execute its business plans, (iv) maintain its expenses, (v) navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in a manner consistent with or better than its ability and response to date. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche

President and CEO

For more information about this press release:

Tel: +1.888.528.8687