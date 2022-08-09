High Visibility Clothing Market Size [2022-2028] To Reach USD 2033 Million at a CAGR of 6.1% | Industry Trends, Share, And Growth Analysis | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global High Visibility Clothing Market finds that the increasing usage of protective clothing for industrial safety and protection is expediting market growth. In addition, the rising demand on construction sites, since working in such locations is at high risk of accidents, is expected to augment the development of the Global High Visibility Clothing Market during the forecast period.



The Global High Visibility Clothing Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 2,033 Million in 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 1,425.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “High Visibility Clothing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Safety Vest, T-Shirts, Pants, Jackets, Hats, Rainwear), by Price (Low, Medium, High), by Category (Type O, Type R, Type P), by Application (Construction, Transportation & Warehousing, Oil & Gas, Public Safety, Industrial Manufacturing, Mining), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/high-visibility-clothing-market-1771/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the High Visibility Clothing market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% during the forecast period.

The High Visibility Clothing market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,425.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,033 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide High Visibility Clothing market.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Rise in Use of Protective Clothing for Industrial Safety & Protection to Drive the Market Growth

The global market has witnessed a significant demand for high-visibility clothes in the last few years. This growth is mainly due to the mounting use of protective clothing for industrial safety & protection. There is increased awareness within the industry sector about using employee safety products in workplaces or hazardous areas, such as near roads, dark places, and areas where workers may be blocked by trees, roadblocks, or building materials. Good-looking clothing reduces accidents and injuries on the job by ensuring that employees are visible to each other. This may encourage various industries to opt for the most visible clothing. Besides, good-looking clothes promote team performance and safety. Hence, the increasing use of protective clothing for industrial safety further propels the market's growth.

Stringent Regulation by Governments Worldwide

Strict rules related to the safety of workers in developed economies are expected to advance the market for protective clothing. Developed government officials in the advanced economies are increasingly concerned about the health and safety of workers. Many government regulations and standards compel end-of-life industries to provide protective clothing to workers working in hazardous conditions. For instance, according to the 2010 U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) memorandum, workers in the oil and gas industry are obliged to wear heat-resistant and flammable clothing. Workers on construction sites are also required to wear safety clothing that is visible at the top, as they are exposed to traffic jams or moving machinery. The growing demand for protective equipment is expected to drive the market growth for advanced safety equipment.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/high-visibility-clothing-market-1771/0

Benefits of Purchasing High Visibility Clothing Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segment Analysis:

Type Safety Vest T-Shirts Pants Jackets Hats Rainwear Other Types

Price Low Medium High

Category Type O Type R Type P

Application Construction Transportation & Warehousing Oil & Gas Public Safety Industrial Manufacturing Mining Other Applications

Distribution Channel Online Offline

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/high-visibility-clothing-market-1771

The report on High Visibility Clothing Market highlights:

Assessment of the market





Premium Insights





Competitive Landscape





Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast





Company Profiles





Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global High Visibility Clothing Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of High Visibility Clothing Market in 2021 due to the rapid increase in acquisition and the increasing emphasis on high textile material manufacturing practices in this particular region. Also, the U.S., China, Japan, and India are important markets for high-quality apparel. In addition, increasing awareness among industry managers about the use of industrial safety clothing, coupled with the application of strict government regulations to ensure the safety of workers in various industries, promotes the growth of the apparent clothing market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "High Visibility Clothing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Safety Vest, T-Shirts, Pants, Jackets, Hats, Rainwear), by Price (Low, Medium, High), by Category (Type O, Type R, Type P), by Application (Construction, Transportation & Warehousing, Oil & Gas, Public Safety, Industrial Manufacturing, Mining), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in High Visibility Clothing Market:

Ansell Limited

The 3M Company

Honeywell International Inc.

True North Gear

NASCO Industries Inc.

Personal Protective Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Ballyclare International

ASATEX AG

F. ENGEL A/S

Recent Developments:

August 2021 - Honeywell International Inc. developed a new product, namely, Miller®, under its H500 safety series. This is used to measure safety and style that combines ergonomics with luxury and precise safety features to give employees more confidence when working in high-tech areas of construction, equipment, metal, manufacturing, military, and other industrial activities. Top webbings ensure that clothing is visible in all light conditions and offers contrast against clothing in its color scheme. The H500 series has been named the winner of the world-famous 2021 i F Design and Red Dot product design competitions.

June 2021 - Ansell Limited launched its first factory in Russia. The facility will produce available Active Armr Hycron gloves to protect professionals in challenging situations. In the first phase, the company plans to make two million pairs of gloves a year and, in the future, to produce twice. This will allow local production to protect the demand for gloves in Russia and export products to Belarus and Kazakhstan.

June 2021 - 3M signed an agreement with Bemis Associates Inc. to distribute and convert 3M Scotchlite Reflective Materials. The distribution agreement will develop the unique capabilities of each product to supply sportswear and functional clothing worldwide with new and unique display offerings. 3M™ Scotchlite Reflective Transfer films are for use in highly functional safety clothing.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the High Visibility Clothing Market?

How will the High Visibility Clothing Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the High Visibility Clothing Market?

What is the High Visibility Clothing market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the High Visibility Clothing Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “High Visibility Clothing Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type



• Safety Vest



• T-Shirts



• Pants



• Jackets



• Hats



• Rainwear



• Other Types



• Price



• Low



• Medium



• High



• Category



• Type O



• Type R



• Type P



• Application



• Construction



• Transportation & Warehousing



• Oil & Gas



• Public Safety



• Industrial Manufacturing



• Mining



• Other Applications



• Distribution Channel



• Online



• Offline



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K.



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Ansell Limited



• The 3M Company



• Honeywell International Inc.



• True North Gear



• NASCO Industries Inc.



• Personal Protective Inc.



• Lakeland Industries Inc.



• Ballyclare International



• ASATEX AG



• F. ENGEL A/S Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis



Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/high-visibility-clothing-market-1771/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

VFX Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services, Hardware), by Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR)), by Application (Movies, Television, Gaming, Advertisements), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

HR Payroll Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Enterprise Asset Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solution, Services), by Application (Asset Lifecycle Management, Inventory Management, Work Order Management, Labor Management), by Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), by Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), by Verticals (Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecommunications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Banking Encryption Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Service), by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by Function (Disk Encryption, Communication Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Cloud Encryption), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Top Companies in High Visibility Clothing Market | Major Players Statistics, Historical and Future data, Growth Analysis.



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: