LeadJen Launches New Website With Industry-Tailored Solutions

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadJen, a leading lead generation service provider, today announced its new website's launch. With streamlined content and a sleek, modern design, LeadJen's website demonstrates its specialized offerings to companies worldwide.

LeadJen's website redesign communicates the value to services and industries for which outsourced sales and lead generation services provide excellent results. With an included video chat feature, the website pushes beyond traditional text chats and helps direct visitors to specialized content to better educate them on the advantages LeadJen can provide. LeadJen thanks for their work on the project.

"Hiring the best sales talent is a core issue businesses across the country need to solve," said Joe Flanagan, CEO & Chairman of LeadJen. "Companies are looking for the best value for their dollar when building out their sales teams, but with talent scarce and demand high, building a complete sales function is costly and time-consuming."

"Our new website focuses on four key industries that we have proven our success in, time and time again. By demonstrating our value around industries like SaaS, healthcare, business services, and private equity acquisitions, LeadJen's new website highlights our record for success and expertise. We're grateful for the work Glantz Design and Behind the Work put into the design and execution of our new website."

The website's graphical elements illustrate LeadJen's adoption of cutting-edge sales technology that fuels our approach to outsourced sales and lead generation. It will continue to be updated regularly with thought leadership and educational content. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website to learn more about LeadJen's services.

About LeadJen:

LeadJen, an Acquirent company, is a B2B lead generation company that helps corporate sales and marketing teams drive more revenue and better understand their market. LeadJen's scientific approach, proven methodologies, and market intelligence drives revenue for clients in various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, financial services, life sciences, and technology. Based in Indianapolis, LeadJen is a Mira Award winner, an Inc. 5000 company, an Indiana Company to Watch, and has been recognized as a Top Workplace. More information is available at http://www.leadjen.com.

