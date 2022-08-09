BOXX Showcases AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Systems at SIGGRAPH 2022

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that APEXX Everest, a workstation powered by the new, 64-core AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 5000 WX Series processor, is demonstrating Blender rendering engine inside the Blender booth #833 at SIGGRAPH 2022, through August 11 in Vancouver, B.C. Inside the Innovation Station at AMD booth #819, you’ll find the BOXX RAXX T3, an advanced rackmount workstation also equipped with the latest AMD processor. The most versatile AMD desktop platform ever, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX Series Processors deliver state-of-the-art, multi-threaded performance for creative applications. BOXX is among the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems featuring the powerful new CPU.

“The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO provides an outstanding platform for APEXX Everest and RAXX T3,” said BOXX VP of Sales & Marketing Bill Leasure. “The number of processing cores and innovative features will empower VFX artists, animators, and motion media editors, as well as architects and engineers, to create faster than ever before.”

With support for up to 128 PCIe® 4.0 lanes and a boost GHz up to 4.5, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO gives APEXX Everest unprecedented, multi-processing power for demanding 3D content creation workflows. Whether rendering complex 3D scenes, powering simulation, or quickly rebuilding assemblies, AMD's 64-core processor enables APEXX Everest users to experience full spectrum compute capability surpassing dual socket systems.

The BOXX workstation also supports up to four, professional-grade AMD® Radeon Pro™ or NVIDIA® RTX™ GPUs. Additional features include multiple hard drive options, up to 2TB of system memory, IPMI for remote system management, and state-of-the art liquid cooling essential for maximum performance. Highly configurable and Avid®-qualified, APEXX Everest also delivers outstanding performance for Blender, as well as Autodesk® 3ds Max®, Maya®, and Revit, Adobe CC, DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D, and V-Ray.

The other BOXX SIGGRAPH system, the rack mounted RAXX T3, is purpose-built for extreme multitasking in feature film editing, VR deployment, and other production workflows requiring maximum CPU cores at a high frequency. In addition to the 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor, RAXX offers ample memory and up to four AMD or NVIDIA professional GPUs. Ideal for DaVinci Resolve, V-Ray, Blender, Cinema 4D, OctaneRender® and other pro applications, the highly configurable RAXX T3 fits neatly into a server room, mobile rack, or OB truck.

“Remarkably versatile and blazing fast, APEXX Everest and RAXX T3 are the pinnacle of workstation performance,” said Leasure. “By integrating the latest technology like AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO, BOXX is empowering creators to work more efficiently, accelerate renders, allow more time for iterations, and conquer deadlines.”

For further information and pricing on APEXX Everest and RAXX T3, contact BOXX at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors, BOXX solutions, finance options, and how to contact worldwide BOXX resellers by visiting www.boxx.com.

