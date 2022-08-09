Social Brew Launches Its Latest Website, Designed by SocioSquares

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Brew, a fast-growing e-commerce coffee marketplace that supports the fight against human trafficking, is proud to announce the launch of its latest website, providing an enhanced and immersive customer experience.

Simone Ispahani - Founder and CEO of Social Brew - shared her view: "We are a unique coffee collective that is about awakening minds and empowering individuals to make a difference in their spheres of influence." On finding the right digital agency for the job, Simone commented, "It's challenging to translate a deeply rooted vision into a digital experience, but with SocioSquares, we found a digital agency that understood our mission. SocioSquares is integral to helping us achieve our mission."

SocioSquares Founder and CEO Gaurav (Rav) Mendiratta added, "From our experience of closely working with several entrepreneurs and startups, we understood from the start that Social Brew is a brand with a unique vision and purpose. It's truly a privilege to partner with a business that is driven by a higher cause and works to improve lives through every sale of their amazing coffee."

About Social Brew

A global e-commerce specialty coffee company based in Los Angeles, CA, Social Brew donates 50% of its profits to two anti-human trafficking organizations. Shaped by Simone's exposure to the issue of human trafficking while at college and her experience of working with survivors, Social Brew's future goal is to empower trafficking survivors in rebuilding their lives through the creation of sustainable job opportunities.

Social Brew's 'beyond the cup' philosophy brings coffee lovers some of the world's most desired specialty coffees, including 100% Kona Coffee, 100% Waialua Coffee, Hawaiian Blend Coffee, and Decaf Brazil Coffee.

About SocioSquares

SocioSquares is a digital marketing company with 10+ years of experience in enabling businesses and startups to achieve their growth goals with customized digital marketing strategies and advanced product development. With offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Philadelphia, Houston, and India, SocioSquares offers a comprehensive range of services that includes Digital Marketing, and Web & Mobile Development. The company also focuses on NFT Development, Private Blockchain, and Smart Contracts Development. In short, SocioSquares is the perfect digital growth partner for small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit: www.sociosquares.com

Media Contact - Kumar Marthy

email: kumarm@sociosquares.com

Ph: 215-253-7022

