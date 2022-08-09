INCUBAKD to Welcome Investors to DTLA Collaborative Campus During Networking Event

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INCUBAKD Collaborative Cannabis Campus will officially open its downtown Los Angeles doors on Saturday, Aug. 13. La-La Land's newest cannabis sanctum, devoted to developing strategic partnerships and training programs in the cannabis space and more recently Web3, is having an extended conversation and networking at the summer Cannabis Investing Forum (CIF), starting at 10 a.m. at 220 W. 21st St., Downtown, Los Angeles, California.

"These are exciting times as cannabis and Web3 collide," said Ralph Schulke, co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer of INCUBAKD. "Our team has figured out how to mesh emerging industries to band together and create sustainable solutions for business development of every type while intertwining it strategically with cannabis and Web3 projects. During CIF, there is so much opportunity for collaborative networking, brainstorming and innovative collaborations."

The CIF at INCUBAKD Collaborative Cannabis Campus features industry professionals and investors currently leading the development and empowerment of the cannabis space. The "hybrid-in-person" event will also include discussions featuring industry leaders including Shulke and INCUBAKD's CEO Risa Rosas.

"Cannabis business development is in a critical phase in Los Angeles," Rosas said. "By bringing cannaprenuers together, we have a unique opportunity to not only diversify our industry but to also help creative minds develop their businesses further."

INCUBAKD and CIF are providing free registration for the first 200 industry professionals to the CIF Conference and Networking Party. Beyond the first round of tickets, there is also an All-Access Pass at $49 and VIP ticket available for $99 that features an exclusive gift bag and other goodies.

Tentative Agenda

10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Featured Speakers and Panels

12 p.m.: Press Conference: Special Announcement

Media Registration Required: thepinkpressagency@gmail.com

2-6 p.m. — Investor Pitch Competition

7-11 p.m. — Networking Party

About INCUBAKD: INCUBAKD, located in downtown Los Angeles, is on a mission to legalize by helping all cannaprenuers break into the cannabis industry with professional guidance, investments, education and sponsors. Cannabis is just the tip of the iceberg at INCUBAKD. In building a diverse cannabis space, INCUBAKD is also leading the development and onboarding of cannabis into the Metaverse.

